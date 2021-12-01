Louise Pitre To Headline LOFT Community Services' Home For The Holidays Benefit Concert

Louise Pitre, Canada's first lady of musical theatre, is headlining LOFT Community Services' Home for the Holidays Benefit Concert. Known for an impressive career that spans theatre, television and concert stages across North America and Europe, Pitre is giving back to a cause that is near and dear to her heart.

"For me, Home for the Holidays doesn't just mean being at home with your loved ones," Pitre shares. "It means actually having a home to go to."

Communities across Ontario are struggling with the impact of the pandemic on their mental health and the ongoing housing crisis. LOFT does extensive work to promote recovery and independence for those coping with complex mental and physical health challenges, addictions, poverty, homelessness, and more. This year, more than ever, LOFT's clients need all the support they can get.

"LOFT is known for offering unconditional support to anyone in need, regardless of their challenges or identity," Pitre adds. "In these difficult times, this is the kind of humanity the world needs most."

Joining Pitre is a stellar set of famous faces, including Canadian jazz singer Heather Bambrick, who will host the event.

Pre-recorded from Koerner Hall and The Theatre at Ryerson University's The Creative School, the event will feature performances from Jackie Richardson, Hogtown Brass, Vanessa Sears, Denzal Sinclaire, Alex Cheung, Broadsway, Ross MacIntyre, Thom Allison, Curtis Sullivan, and Ma-Anne Dionisio. Diane Leah will serve as Musical Director and Co-Artistic Director with Heather Bambrick.

Micah Barnes, the concert's former Artistic Director, will perform with The Gospel Quintet - former Nylons alums - Billy Newton-Davis, Gavin Hope, Mark Cassius with Jeremiah Sparks.

Given the rise in the number of active COVID-19 cases, LOFT has decided to continue to offer the concert online to focus on everyone's safety and to bring a much-needed holiday cheer to people's homes.

This year, attendees can choose from three streaming dates: Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 8:00 pm, Sunday, December 12th, 2021 at 2:00 pm, and Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at 8:00 pm.

"We are seeing the impact of the pandemic at LOFT - the mental health strain, increased cost of food and lack of affordable housing - all translate into the increased need for our services," Mona Lee-Tam, Sr. Director, Development and Communications, shares.

"Our Home for the Holidays Concert is our signature fundraising event, and an important opportunity to showcase the incredible impact of our community and the urgent need for ongoing support."

Audiences will receive a $15 tax receipt when purchasing a ticket. All donations help LOFT offer compassion and unwavering support to the most vulnerable people.

Tickets are $40 per household (with a tax receipt for $15) and can be purchased at loftcs.org/concert