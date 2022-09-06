Leaders Of Canadian Theatre Unite To Found A New Arts Organization, THE CANADIAN GUILD OF STAGE DIRECTORS AND CHOREOGRAPHERS

A veritable "who's who" of respected Canadian theatre leaders have come together to found the Canadian Guild of Stage Directors and Choreographers (CGDC). Founding board members Stafford Arima, Reneltta Arluk, Tracey Flye (Chair), Stephanie Graham (Vice Chair), Ray Hogg (Treasurer), Kyla Musselman (Co-Secretary), Claire Sakaki, Jennifer Thiessen (Co-Secretary), and Julie Tomaino banded together to found the CGDC, a peer driven coalition set to advocate for professional theatre directors and choreographers across Canada, and to provide formalized training opportunities to future generations.

CGDC Board Chair, Tracey Flye states: 'Stage direction can be an isolating field, with its secrets tightly held. The CGDC is countering that mentality through the launch of two inaugural campaigns: a call to membership, and the CGDC Mentee Program. A strong collective voice of Canadian stage directors, and choreographers has, up until now, been an untapped resource in creating a cultural shift in the theatrical sector'

The mission of the CGDC is simple: advocate for the rights, interests, and protection of both current and future generations of Canadian stage directors and choreographers. We envision a world in which the path between performer and theatre creator is demystified, making it viable and sustainable for more artists, where collaboration and community building is at the core of our membership, and where the needs of Canadian stage directors and choreographers are heard, and acted upon by our associations. We believe wholeheartedly in facilitating mentorship, expanding access to the industry, and advocating for fair compensation and opportunity for everyone in our community.

Stafford Arima, Artistic Director of Theatre Calgary elaborates on why he is a proud CGDC board member. 'Theatre artists were placed on this earth to tell stories, to build mountains, and to bring people together. Through CGDC, emerging and established artists can band together in harmony to inspire, support, engage and mentor. To keep the art form alive, we must invest in its people.'

New members of CGDC will add their voice to advocate for current and aspiring theatre directors and choreographers across Canada. They will have access to quarterly forums, mentor/mentee connections, and a central message board and community forum to connect with fellow members, collaborate, and brainstorm additional ways to further the sector. Furthermore, CGDC is developing its first paid career training program for young-in-craft artists seeking to become industry creatives in Canada. Together, members of CGDC will build pathways to success and help realize the full potential of Canadian theatre.

The CGDC invites all directors and choreographers to join its ranks. Membership is reserved for professional stage directors and choreographers from across Canada who are CAEA members or apprentices, members of an affiliate organization with eligibility to work in Canada (ex. SDC, Equity - UK), and have at least 4 directorial or choreographic credits on their resume.

CGDC is pleased to have some of their inaugural members include; Aaron Jan, Adam Brazier, Ann Hodges, Brian Hill, Esie Mensah, Gino Berti, J. Sean Elliott, Lezlie Wade, Mark Bellamy, Rachel Peake, Robert McQueen, Robin Calvert, Sarah Rodgers, Shannon Litzenberger, Shelley Stewart Hunt, Valerie Planche, and Véronique MacKenzie.

MORE DETAILS ON THE CANADIAN GUILD OF STAGE DIRECTORS AND CHOREOGRAPHERS www.cgdcweb.com