Karma Dance Brings TEMPLE OF DESIRE to Toronto Fringe

Karma Dance one of Australia's most celebrated and innovative dance companies, will unveil its award-winning sell-out production, Temple of Desire, at Toronto Fringe. This visually stunning dance performance centres 17 queer, transgendered and people of colour in five shows running at Native Earth Performing Arts from July 4-11, 2025.

Temple of Desire is set to challenge and uplift audiences by dangerously exploring the relationship between spirituality and sexuality and how this affects people of multiply marginalised backgrounds. This full-length performance features a dynamic ensemble of 17 dancers of colour from Toronto and Melbourne (Australia) who have come together internationally to deliver this work. The performance uses ancient Indian and cultural dance techniques with contemporary queer and trans narratives to explore themes of cultural loss, post-colonial trauma, and sexual liberation. A visually stunning presentation, the production embarks on a transformative journey from sombre beginnings to a dazzling celebration of queer euphoria and freedom.

Karma Dance Artistic Director, Govind Pillai, said, “Temple of Desire is unprecedented because it amplifies oppressed voices and artforms in ways never seen before. This performance is not just a dance theatre show; it's an urgent response to the need for art that celebrates marginalized voices, merging traditional elegance with modern defiance.”

This ground-breaking production addresses the historical acceptance of same-sex relationships in pre-colonial times, juxtaposed with the impact of post-colonial-era stigma. Temple of Desire aims to captivate and challenge audiences - particularly engaging those interested in well-produced art, provocative ideas and subversive expression.

Karma Dance is Australia’s premier art-maker of migrant, queer, trans and gender-diverse dance. Renowned for their sell-out productions and critical acclaim, their previous works

have been featured at prestigious venues including the Sydney Opera House and Arts Centre Melbourne, as well as international festivals in India, New Zealand, Malaysia, and beyond. Temple of Desire is poised to further cement the company's reputation as a pioneer in culturally diverse and intersectional performance art.

