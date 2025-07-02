JUDGE MINTZ Comes to to Toronto Fringe with Special Guests Colin Mochrie, Chris Sandiford & Tricia Black

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Toronto Fringe has a late-breaking entry for comedy fans: the unscripted courtroom comedy JUDGE MINTZ is now in session. A hit monthly show at Comedy Bar, JUDGE MINTZ makes its Toronto Fringe debut with performances July 2â€“13 at Tarragon Theatre Extraspace.

JUDGE MINTZ invites audiences to witness outlandish cases argued by top Toronto comedy talent, using audience suggestions, surprise costumes, and whatever props are backstage.

The Fringe run kicks off with high-profile guest stars, including:

Chris Sandiford (Shelved, What We Do in the Shadows) â€“ July 2 at 10:00pm

Tricia Black (Small Achievable Goals, 2025 Canadian Screen Award winner) â€“ July 4 at 8:00pm and July 6 at 4:00pm

Colin Mochrie (Whose Line Is It Anyway?) â€“ July 6 at 4:00pm

The ensemble cast is a whoâ€™s-who of Torontoâ€™s comedy scene, with performers from This Hour Has 22 Minutes, The Second City, Just For Laughs, TallBoyz, Baroness Von Sketch Show, and Fringe hits like David Lynchâ€™s Seinfeld and A Cigarette Thatâ€™s Good For You.

J.J. Greenberg stars as Judge Mintz, alongside Brandon Craggs as Bailiff Hay. Additional cast includes Jon Blair, Tim Blair, Ghazal Ghiami, Liz Johnston, Shannon Lahaie, Nicole Passmore, Pat Ronan, Ben Sosa-Wright, and many more (cast subject to change).

JUDGE MINTZ runs July 2â€“13 at the Tarragon Extraspace as part of the 2025 Toronto Fringe Festival. Tickets and showtimes available at fringetoronto.com.