Isaiah Collier Reveals Upcoming Events in Toronto

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A special musical event featuring the brilliant and incredibly lauded young saxophonist Isaiah Collier is coming to Toronto. Concerts and a special event will take place October 10-12, 2025. Collier is a celebrated Chicago/Brooklyn-based multi-instrumentalist, composer, activist, and educator. The innovative Collier has shared the stage with Chance The Rapper, Lewis Nash, Wadda Leo Smith111, Antonio Hart and hundreds more. The artist has performed on international stages such as The Jazz ShowCase, Dizzy’s Club Coca Cola, The White House and the Chicago Jazz festival, the Montreal and Ottawa Jazz Festivals, numerous festivals and venues around the world.

“I reach backwards, and forwards simultaneously when creating art and what is ahead of me is the past. After your solo, you think you’re done but the music is still going.” Isaiah Collier

Caliban Arts Theatre and CONTXT by Trane are excited to invite you to join them for three days of creative passion and musical art performed by ISAIAH COLLIER and fellow musicians, Rich Brown, Chris Pruden, George Koller, Mark Hundevad, Mark Kelso, Juan Carlos Medrano and the Mark Hundevad Trio.

Also, please join us in welcoming and meeting our special guest Tony Zawinul, son of Weather Report co-founder and keyboard genius, Joe Zawinul on October 11 and 12.