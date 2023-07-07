Hannah Georgas Comes to TD Music Hall in November

TD Music Hall welcomes Hannah Georgas to TD Music Hall on November 3, 2023. Tickets on-sale this Friday, July 7 at 10am ET at tdmusichall.com and 416-0872-4255.

Hannah Georgas today also shared her new single, “Fake Happy”, a sanguinely delivered heartfelt, reflective lament. A low murmur of burbling electronics rises from the beautiful gloom as it reaches its crescendo. It's an evocative song whose build parallels the strength that Hannah displays with her words.

“It was inspired by a relationship that drifted,” says Hannah. “Over the years we had grown apart and trying to maintain a connection had begun to feel awkward and forced. I think sometimes we cling on to what's left of friendships even if our values no longer align and we've changed as people. The space the pandemic afforded for reflection made me realise that I don't need to do that and should focus my energy on the people who support me and are positive sources in my life.”

Hannah Georgas' new album, I'd Be Lying If I Said I Didn't Care, is set for release August 25, 2023 via Arts & Crafts.

No stranger to the Massey Hall & TD Music Hall family, Hannah Georgas performed on the historic Allan Slaight Stage for a special Live at Massey Hall performance in March 2018. Watch the highlights in this 35 minute film HERE. Sign-up to Massey Hall+ for access to access this and the entire Massey Hall concert film archive at www.masseyhallplus.com.