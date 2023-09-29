Fall For Dance North Launches Indigenous Dance Competition Tkaronto Open

Fall for Dance North presents the Indigenous-led dance competition, Tkaronto Open, in recognition of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, on Saturday, September 30.



Under the leadership of Freddy Gipp, member of the Apache Tribe of Oklahoma and champion powwow dancer, and Thunder Jack, a Knowledge Keeper, singer, dancer and member of the Oneida Nation of the Thames, the dance contest will honour and celebrate Indigenous heritage, community, and identity.



Dancers in the Jingle Dress category will compete for the chance to receive cash prizes, with all proceeds donated to the Native Women's Resource Centre of Toronto. Entry for spectators is free and all are welcome.