FIGHT BACK AND LAUGH: A Fundraiser Comedy Knockout for Parkinson’s Set For Next Month

It’s time to laugh for a cause at Fight Back and Laugh: A Fundraiser Comedy Knockout for Parkinson’s! This one-of-a-kind comedy event is set to take place on Thursday, April 24th, 2025 at Nickel 9 Distillery, promising an unforgettable night of laughter, community, and charitable giving.

This isn’t just any comedy show—it’s a knockout lineup of Canada’s top comedic talent, all stepping into the ring to fight back against Parkinson’s. Your ticket includes an evening of side-splitting standup from some of the country’s best, plus food and a drink to keep the good times rolling. Guests can also take part in an exciting silent auction, a 50/50 draw, and music all night long.

Hosted by the hilarious Tricia Black (Pretty Hard Cases), the event features standup sets from:

Adam Christie (Just for Laughs)

Rodrigo Fernandez-Stoll (Kim’s Convenience)

Jackie Pirico (Indie88)

These incredible comedians—whose work you’ve seen on CBC, Netflix, Disney, Indie88, CTV, and more—are bringing their A-game to the stage, all in support of a cause that touches so many lives.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward:

Parkinson’s support initiatives

Subsidies for the Rock Steady Boxing Program at Jimmy’s Athletics – an innovative fitness program designed to improve mobility, strength, and confidence for those living with Parkinson’s

Creating a fully accessible space for program participants

