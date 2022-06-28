Enter The World Of DREAMS At Toronto Fringe 2022

Enter the dreamscape - a lush, abstract world that transcends the stage. As live theatre makes its grand return, Stardust Space will debut a show that contemplates and reflects upon what the future of theatre can mean to them.

Dreams is "a visual mixtape" - an autobiographical anthology of scenes connected by music and sound, relating the abstract journey of a young, biracial trans woman who struggles to express herself with words. Scenes encompass spoken word, poetry, movement, and dialogue, all born from a lush, ethereal soundscape. Influenced by the philosophies of Afrofuturism, Dreams evokes feelings of synesthesia - blurring the lines between senses, evoking new memories you've never had, and reawakening old ones.

Stardust Space is led by Alyx "Cloud" Cameron, an emerging performer and sound designer, in her creative debut as a director and writer. She not only stars in the play, but also composed and produced all of its music. 2022 has been a banner year for Alyx, with Dreams' Fringe debut serving as the capstone. She has recently completed the Paprika Festival's Sound Design Lab (mentored by Deanna H. Choi), Nightwood Theatre's 21-22 Innovators, and was a Siminovitch Forum panelist in their Women's Day discussion of Feminist Theatre. Fellow Nightwood Innovator/TENT/Paprika alum Rose Goodwin (Rose's Buds) co-stars, and Lidia Foote (Sweet Kisses - Tender Limbs for Toronto Fringe 2019, Tales of a City by the Sea for Theatre Passe Muraille) serves as stage manager. Stardust Space aims to make room for transmedia creation processes in theatre, and to be an ever-expanding space for the theatre scene's "chosen family".

Dreams' creation process was supported through OAC Recommender Grants from Nightwood Theatre, Obsidian Theatre, and Buddies in Bad Times. This generous line-up reflects the intersections to which Alyx proudly belongs. "Dreams: The EP", a preview selection of four musical pieces featured within the show, is also available to purchase and stream NOW on Bandcamp, with a full soundtrack release coming in July.

Tickets are available at Toronto Fringe's website now! Normally $12, the show's preview on July 6 is available at a special price of $8. We hope to see you there, when Dreams makes its world premiere in the prestigious Tarragon Theatre Mainspace.