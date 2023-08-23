Dwayne Gretzky Comes to Massey Hall in 2024

The performance is on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

By: Aug. 23, 2023

Canada’s favourite party band, Dwayne Gretzky returns to the legendary Allan Slaight stage at Massey Hall on Saturday, October 26, 2024 (*please note the show is in 2024).

Tickets are available this Friday, August 25 via www.masseyhall.com/tickets or 416-872-4255.

"Selling out Massey Hall in 2022 was one of the great thrills and highlights of our career as a band to-date. We can't wait to return to the legendary stage and build on that experience." - Dwayne Gretzky

Dwayne Gretzky is a curated nostalgia trip that captures the unique joy of turning a radio dial and being surprised by the familiar. Celebrating classic pop and rock, from Fleetwood Mac to Fatboy Slim, Dwayne Gretzky has delivered electrifying renditions of over 700 songs. Whether reinterpreting a classic in their latest recordings or playing one note-for-note at a live show, Dwayne Gretzky continues to shatter conventions and bring people together in a celebration of the songs we all forgot we loved.

For priority ticket access and exclusive perks, music fans can become a member.

Becoming a member means supporting the Hall’s charitable work - that funds educational programming and artist development initiatives - while enjoying exclusive member perks. Members enjoy benefits that include personalized ticketing service through a dedicated box office representative, advance notice for upcoming shows, exclusive member contests, event invitations and much more. Fans can pick between four levels: Friend, Platinum, Royal, and Marquee.

Learn more about membership options at mhrth.com/about/membership.




