Daniel Beitchman Brings Family Comedy BOY VS. FLY To The 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival This July

Actor, Comedian, Producer, and Writer, Daniel Beitchman brings back his widely popular family comedy BOY VS. FLY following the story of Dean Bean who wants to be on the school team more than anything until he attempts to harness a superpower for catching flies. For the first time, Daniel himself will be performing on stage as the role of Principal Spoon and Dad Bean.

The show is set to run at the 2022 Toronto Fringe Festival as part of the Fringe's Kidfest program from July 7th - 16th at the St. Vladimir Theatre (620 Spadina Ave).

BOY VS. FLY is a fun-filled children's play where we meet Dean Bean and his best friend Johnny C., who are both focused on making the school team. Everything is going well until Dean gets distracted, trying to emulate his Dad, and catch a pesky fly. Dean's impulsive nature comes out after meeting a fly he can't catch, and he ends up in hot water at school. His best friend Johnny C. and Mom and Dad help him get back on track. In BOY VS. FLY , Dean's antics will entertain the audience with laughs while teaching them a valuable and heartfelt lesson in admitting to and owning up to one's mistakes.

BOY VS. FLY stars Dani Alon as Dean Bean, Zohaib Khan as The Fly, Lauren Sittler as Ms.Anne/Mom Bean, Adrian Kieda as Johnny C., and Daniel Beitchman as Principal Spoon/Dad Bean. The play is directed by Kerry Griffin, written

and produced by Daniel Beitchman, and stage managed by Heather Lacey with Mark Bond as musical director and Vivian Schwartz Kalfon as assistant stage manager.

Writer and actor Daniel Beitchman based BOY VS. FLY on a misadventure he had as a child attempting to catch a fly. BOY VS. FLY started its journey in 2017 as a self-published children's book and then adapted for the stage at the 2019 Toronto Fringe Festival Kidsfest.

"BOY vs FLY is loosely based on a personal experience I had as a child chasing a fly." said story creator and producer Daniel Beitchman. "Like the protagonist of BOY vs FLY, Dean Bean, I often got into trouble. When I was eight years old, my parents let me have a workshop in the garage, I had access to tools, and I tried to catch a fly with a hammer. It wasn't trouble for trouble's sake. Instead, I got into trouble by trying to do things my way. Comedy and food were kings in the Beitchman household, and in 2017 I self-published the book BOY versus FLY: A Dean Bean Adventure, taking a fictional look at a real-life event and creating the Bean Family to represent my family. I am proud to present this story with some new surprises for 2022. There are some great songs performed live, including one that is improvised based on suggestions from the audience. It's a high energy show with a positive message and I hope the audience walks away having a great time."

Showtimes for BOY VS. FLY :

Thursday, July 7th - 1:00 PM

Saturday July 9th - 5:00 PM

Sunday July 10th - 12:30 PM

Wednesday, July 13th - 11:00 AM

Friday, July 15th at 12:45 PM

Saturday, July 16th - 1:45 PM

Sunday, July 17th - 2:15 PM

To purchase tickets: https://fringetoronto.com

Daniel Beitchman is a writer, actor, and producer based in Toronto. He has a Bachelor's Degree in History from the University of Western Ontario and is a graduate of Humber College in Writing and Producing for Television. Daniel writes and performs comedy and recently wrote and acted in a series of comedy sketch videos posted on Youtube. Daniel self-published the children's book BOY vs. FLY, which he adapted as a Toronto Fringe Festival Kidsfest play..