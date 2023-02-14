Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DanceWorks Presents E-MOTION TOUR, Featuring Work By Three Outstanding Choreographic Voices From Ballet Edmonton

The event opens with Persistence of Memory by celebrated choreographer and Ballet Edmonton Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang, and follows with two new works.

Feb. 14, 2023  
DanceWorks Presents E-MOTION TOUR, Featuring Work By Three Outstanding Choreographic Voices From Ballet Edmonton

DanceWorks presents e-motion tour, featuring work by three outstanding choreographic voices from Ballet Edmonton, as a triple-bill program. The event opens with Persistence of Memory by celebrated choreographer and Ballet Edmonton Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang, and follows with two new works by a pair of exciting fresh voices in contemporary ballet, Diego Ramalho presenting Valei-mi and Dorotea Saykakly presenting BLACK MOON. e-motion tour will be presented on Tuesday, March 7 - Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Fleck Dance Theatre at 8pm.

Persistence of Memory by Wen Wei Wang was created amid the 2020 pandemic, and fueled by the constant need for human contact. This work was initially created as a film and reimagined for the stage. Valei-me by Diego Ramalho is a contemplation on how we are influenced by where we first "belonged" exploring how music lives in the nervous system and reflects an unconscious sense of identity connected to a place. And Dorotea Saykaly's BLACK MOON explores the human relationship of desire and faith while utilizing a mythical sci-fi approach to storytelling and image-making.

"As the pandemic stretched to the whole world, billions of people were separated from each other, isolated in their own spaces. Art has kept us connected; it shortens the distance between us and provides comfort, encouragement, and hope." Wen Wei Wang, Artistic Director, Ballet Edmonton

Wen Wei Wang (Artistic Director of Ballet Edmonton and Choreographer) began dancing professionally in China in 1978. In 1991 he came to Canada, where he was invited to join the Judith Marcuse Dance Company. In 2000 Wen Wei received the Clifford E. Lee Choreography Award and the Rio Tinto Alcan and Isadora Awards for Choreography. In 2013, Wen Wei was awarded the RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrants Award. Wen Wei assumed the role of Artistic Director of Ballet Edmonton in 2018.


Diego Ramalho (Choreographer) was born in Mococa-SP, Brazil. Diego's beginning in dance was in Breakdance and Brazilian capoeira. In 2013, Diego moved to Canada and danced with the Coastal City Ballet Company in Vancouver, BC. Diego joined Ballet Edmonton as a company dancer in 2018 and is exploring his choreographic voice under the mentorship of Wen Wei Wang.

Dorotea Saykaly (Choreographer) is originally from Montreal, Canada. Dorotea's work moves fluidly from the stage to film to visual arts. She has collaborated with the Swedish photographer duo Cooper & Gorfer on their international exhibit UTOPIA. Her most recent film SHE (2021), co-created with Emil Dam Seidel, has been awarded Best Experimental film with SIFF. She is the inaugural recipient of the Emily Molnar Emerging Choreographer Award.

Ballet Edmonton's artistic and executive teams include; Lightning Designer/Technical Director Dorrie Deutschendorf, Executive Director Sheri Somerville, Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang and Rehearsal Director Yoko Kanomata. Ballet Edmonton artists include; Ariana Barr, Chloe Bennett, Paula Cobo Botello, Adrian DeLeeuw, Yoko Kanomata, Devon MacLean, Connor McLeary, Diego Ramalho, Samuel Ramos, and Matthew Wyllie.

e-motion tour PROGRAM

Persistence of Memory
Choreography: Wen Wei Wang in collaboration with the Ballet Edmonton dancers
Lighting Design: Dorrie Deutschendorf
Performers: Full Company

Valei-me
Choreography: Diego Ramalho
Lighting Design: Dorrie Deutschendorf
Performers: Full Company

BLACK MOON
Choreography: Dorotea Saykaly
Composer: Riku Mätinen
Costume design: Carla Romagnoli
Dramaturg: Emil Dam Seidel
Rehearsal Director: Yoko Kanomata
Lighting: Dorrie Deutschendorf
Performers: Ariana Barr, Chloe Bennett, Paula Cobo Botello, Adrian de Leeuw, Yoko Kanomata, Devon McLean, Connor McLeary, Diego Ramalho, Samuel Ramos, Matthew Wyllie.




HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Host Hogwarts House Pride Night in March Photo
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Host Hogwarts House Pride Night in March
Wizzo! Celebrate your Hogwarts House Pride on March 8 at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. 
Review: ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA at Bluma Appel Theatre Photo
Review: ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA at Bluma Appel Theatre
What did our critic think of ARE WE NOT DRAWN ONWARD TO NEW ERA at Bluma Appel Theatre? The symbolism is pretty clear: if a single red apple hangs tantalizingly from a lone onstage tree next to a sleeping woman, the fruit will be plucked, innocence will be lost, and Eve and Adam will have to leave the garden. However, in the story of humanity's hand in its own destruction, what's often left unexplored is the question: What if we could put the apple back?
Canadian Stage and Obsidian Theatre Present the 2019 Pulitzer Prize Winner  for Drama Photo
Canadian Stage and Obsidian Theatre Present the 2019 Pulitzer Prize Winner  for Drama FAIRVIEW
After its stunning sell-out NYC debut, Canadian Stage and Obsidian Theatre will mount the first Canadian production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama FAIRVIEW, on stage at the Berkeley Street Theatre March 4 – 26, 2023. (Media night: March 9)
HAMILTON in Toronto to Launch #HAM4HAM Lottery Photo
HAMILTON in Toronto to Launch #HAM4HAM Lottery
Producer Jeffrey Seller and David Mirvish announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (February 22) in Toronto at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

More Hot Stories For You


HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Host Hogwarts House Pride Night in MarchHARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD to Host Hogwarts House Pride Night in March
February 14, 2023

Wizzo! Celebrate your Hogwarts House Pride on March 8 at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child at the CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre. 
Canadian Stage and Obsidian Theatre Present the 2019 Pulitzer Prize Winner  for Drama FAIRVIEWCanadian Stage and Obsidian Theatre Present the 2019 Pulitzer Prize Winner  for Drama FAIRVIEW
February 10, 2023

After its stunning sell-out NYC debut, Canadian Stage and Obsidian Theatre will mount the first Canadian production of Jackie Sibblies Drury's Pulitzer Prize-winning drama FAIRVIEW, on stage at the Berkeley Street Theatre March 4 – 26, 2023. (Media night: March 9)
HAMILTON in Toronto to Launch #HAM4HAM LotteryHAMILTON in Toronto to Launch #HAM4HAM Lottery
February 9, 2023

Producer Jeffrey Seller and David Mirvish announced a digital lottery for HAMILTON tickets will begin in conjunction with the show’s first performance (February 22) in Toronto at the Princess of Wales Theatre.
DEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN Premieres on Stratfest@Home TodayDEATH AND THE KING'S HORSEMAN Premieres on Stratfest@Home Today
February 9, 2023

The Stratford Festival’s filmed performance of Death and the King’s Horseman will debut for streaming world-wide on Thursday, February 9, 2023 via Stratfest@Home.
THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE Extends Through February 26THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE Extends Through February 26
February 9, 2023

David Mirvish and The Company Theatre have announced that due to popular demand the Canadian premiere production of Andrew Bovell's drama, Things I Know to be True, directed by Philip Riccio will extend performances through February 26, 2023. 
share