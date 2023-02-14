DanceWorks presents e-motion tour, featuring work by three outstanding choreographic voices from Ballet Edmonton, as a triple-bill program. The event opens with Persistence of Memory by celebrated choreographer and Ballet Edmonton Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang, and follows with two new works by a pair of exciting fresh voices in contemporary ballet, Diego Ramalho presenting Valei-mi and Dorotea Saykakly presenting BLACK MOON. e-motion tour will be presented on Tuesday, March 7 - Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Fleck Dance Theatre at 8pm.



Persistence of Memory by Wen Wei Wang was created amid the 2020 pandemic, and fueled by the constant need for human contact. This work was initially created as a film and reimagined for the stage. Valei-me by Diego Ramalho is a contemplation on how we are influenced by where we first "belonged" exploring how music lives in the nervous system and reflects an unconscious sense of identity connected to a place. And Dorotea Saykaly's BLACK MOON explores the human relationship of desire and faith while utilizing a mythical sci-fi approach to storytelling and image-making.



"As the pandemic stretched to the whole world, billions of people were separated from each other, isolated in their own spaces. Art has kept us connected; it shortens the distance between us and provides comfort, encouragement, and hope." Wen Wei Wang, Artistic Director, Ballet Edmonton



Wen Wei Wang (Artistic Director of Ballet Edmonton and Choreographer) began dancing professionally in China in 1978. In 1991 he came to Canada, where he was invited to join the Judith Marcuse Dance Company. In 2000 Wen Wei received the Clifford E. Lee Choreography Award and the Rio Tinto Alcan and Isadora Awards for Choreography. In 2013, Wen Wei was awarded the RBC Top 25 Canadian Immigrants Award. Wen Wei assumed the role of Artistic Director of Ballet Edmonton in 2018.



Diego Ramalho (Choreographer) was born in Mococa-SP, Brazil. Diego's beginning in dance was in Breakdance and Brazilian capoeira. In 2013, Diego moved to Canada and danced with the Coastal City Ballet Company in Vancouver, BC. Diego joined Ballet Edmonton as a company dancer in 2018 and is exploring his choreographic voice under the mentorship of Wen Wei Wang.



Dorotea Saykaly (Choreographer) is originally from Montreal, Canada. Dorotea's work moves fluidly from the stage to film to visual arts. She has collaborated with the Swedish photographer duo Cooper & Gorfer on their international exhibit UTOPIA. Her most recent film SHE (2021), co-created with Emil Dam Seidel, has been awarded Best Experimental film with SIFF. She is the inaugural recipient of the Emily Molnar Emerging Choreographer Award.



Ballet Edmonton's artistic and executive teams include; Lightning Designer/Technical Director Dorrie Deutschendorf, Executive Director Sheri Somerville, Artistic Director Wen Wei Wang and Rehearsal Director Yoko Kanomata. Ballet Edmonton artists include; Ariana Barr, Chloe Bennett, Paula Cobo Botello, Adrian DeLeeuw, Yoko Kanomata, Devon MacLean, Connor McLeary, Diego Ramalho, Samuel Ramos, and Matthew Wyllie.



e-motion tour PROGRAM

Persistence of Memory

Choreography: Wen Wei Wang in collaboration with the Ballet Edmonton dancers

Lighting Design: Dorrie Deutschendorf

Performers: Full Company

Valei-me

Choreography: Diego Ramalho

Lighting Design: Dorrie Deutschendorf

Performers: Full Company

BLACK MOON

Choreography: Dorotea Saykaly

Composer: Riku Mätinen

Costume design: Carla Romagnoli

Dramaturg: Emil Dam Seidel

Rehearsal Director: Yoko Kanomata

Lighting: Dorrie Deutschendorf

Performers: Ariana Barr, Chloe Bennett, Paula Cobo Botello, Adrian de Leeuw, Yoko Kanomata, Devon McLean, Connor McLeary, Diego Ramalho, Samuel Ramos, Matthew Wyllie.