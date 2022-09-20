Common Deer, Aliah Guerra, And More Added To FOREVER FEST Lineup

Forever Fest presented by Percy Ellis Developments has just announced its latest round of Canadian talent scheduled to perform at this year's festival. These acts include Common Deer, Aliah Guerra, Porch Jam, The Garden, and Songs with Nash complimenting the festival's already vibrant lineup of Canadian talent.

Forever Fest takes place at Maple Leaf Forever Park during the weekend of September 30 to October 2, 2022. The event is sponsored by FACTOR, while Saturday's performances are powered by 102.1 The Edge. The remaining weekend is powered by Q107, and Indie 88. Fore more information or to purchase tickets, please visit ForeverFest.ca.



"It really is unbelievable how many talented acts we have coming together to take part in Forever Fest this year," said Michael Summerfield, the visionary behind the event. "Our team has been working around the clock to build an unforgettable experience at Forever Fest, and I truly believe that we have accomplished that with this new list of entertainment that has been added to our schedule."

Five additions have been made to the festival's already exciting lineup of Canadian programming, which boasts performances by Wolf Saga, Coleman Hell, Trainwreck, and Shania Twin (Shania Twain Tribute). These new additions include Toronto's Common Deer, an 80s-inspired modern synth-pop band that will take the stage on Friday, September 30 prior to the festival's headlining set by Wolf Saga. On that same day. fans can also watch Porch Jam, a collection of accomplished Toronto-based musicians formed over the COVID-19 pandemic that decided to come together to find peace and light in music.



On Saturday, Aliah Guerra - a super talented Canadian-Trinidadian jazz artist that hails from Montreal will perform before Coleman Hell. Her sound has been compared to the likes of Erykah Badu and Amy Winehouse in the realms of Neo Soul, R&B & Jazz.



Lastly, Songs with Nash will perform on Sunday, October 2 which will guarantee fun and entertainment for the whole family. Songs with Nash is led by Nascha Freire who specializes in educational, engaging, and inclusive Circle Times that use music, movement, and stories to practice key developmental skills for kids and their parents.

Legacy of Hope Foundation is the charitable partner for Forever Fest 2022 with 100% of NET proceeds being donated directly to their charity. Their team is assisting with the event planning and activities, and will display an exhibition about Indigenous history and the impacts of the residential school system. They will also have a booth with materials that build empathy and understanding to foster better relationships with Indigenous people and to support reconciliation in Canada.

Last week, Forever Fest announced an incredible lineup of local restaurants, food trucks, and beverage partners participating in the event. This lineup includes the likes of Radical Road Brewing Co., Left Field Brewery, Spirit of York Distillery Co., Reid's Distillery, Nickel 9 Distillery, Oyster Boy, Smoke's Poutinerie, Carson's Food Truck and Catering, among many more.

For a full list of participating vendors, musical performances, or to purchase tickets please visit: ForeverFest.ca.

Forever Fest presented by Percy Ellis Developments is a cultural celebration of all things Canada and all things LOCAL. The event takes place September 30 to October 2 at Maple Leaf Forever Park, right in the heart of Leslieville. 100% of net proceeds from the event are being donated to the national indigenous charity called Legacy of Hope Foundation. For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit ForeverFest.ca.





Legacy of Hope Foundation is a national Indigenous charity whose mandate is to educate, create awareness and understanding of the impacts on seven generations of the Indigenous community including the post-traumatic stress disorders that many First Nations, Inuit, and Métis continue to experience. They produce Curriculum for K-Grade 12, Workshops and Training for businesses, podcasts, research reports, 30 exhibitions, and communication resources to support Reconciliation. LHF does this to foster empathy and understanding, address racism and discrimination and inspire action to address issues impacting Indigenous Peoples today. LHF also works with Survivors on projects that support hope and healing. For more information, please visit LegacyOfHope.ca.





Toronto's Common Deer, an 80s-inspired modern synth-pop band composed of two sets of siblings, has delivered its first full-length album, MAXIMALIST, that tackles a range of raw and honest themes: mental health, abuse, addiction, sexism, and obsession.



The four-piece, managed by Jake Gold (The Tragically Hip), experienced a considerable evolution since forming in Guelph in 2014, and releasing its first recorded music, two EPs in 2017, titled I and II. Their songs racked up over a million streams on Spotify, landed multiple tracks on CBC Radio 2's top 20, and facilitated extensive touring of Canada and the U.S. through much of 2018.



Significant to Common Deer's new direction was the departure of co-vocalist Graham McLaughlin, leaving Sheila as the one and only front person, free to put her rather personal perspective to the music they all write together: Adam Hart (synth, guitar, cello), Liam Farrell (percussion, synth, samples) and Connor Farrell (bass).



Mostly completed before the pandemic, the four recorded their latest release called MAXIMALIST with producer Luke Roes at his "small but mighty studio" in London, Ontario.





Aliah Guerra is a 25-year-old Canadian Trinidadian jazz Artist, (self-taught electric guitarist, singer/songwriter, and producer) from Montreal. In 2018 she independently released her debut Soul/Jazz Album"Sounds of a Seed". Her sound has been compared to the likes of Erykah Badu and Amy Winehouse in the realms of Neo Soul, R&B & Jazz.



Guerra Independently produced her debut album in 2018, her 2019 Hit Single "Out 2 Cali" and her latest Funk hit single "(Show Me) What you Wanna do; Which is a is a nostalgic summer jam inspired by the old school roller skating scene and Funky Soul classics from the 70's - 80's. Now on all streaming platforms!





The year was 2020. Unprecedented measured were mandated, and darkness fell on the world. A collection of accomplished Toronto-based musicians decided to find peace and light in music.





Un-marked, unadvertised, and unrehearsed, these players got together on a weekly basis to stay productive and creative, and to have fun. Porch Jam was born.



Individually, the Porch Jam musicians have played concerts around the world, from stages in Tanzania, Africa; to nightclubs of Chile and Ecuador; to steamy venues throughout Toronto, and on JUNO nominated albums.



For Porch Jam, the rules are simple: Have fun in music, love and respect one another, and pursue one's passions.



Over the span of sixteen weeks throughout 2020, Porch Jam lit it up. Each concert brought more attendees, and more smiles. Lawn chairs and blankets adorned the neighbourhood, and local residents looked forward to weekly sessions. Porch Jam was thriving.



The porch lights dimmed as temperatures hit below zero but as 2020 clicked over to 2021, with much of the world in continued disorder, the desision was made to resume Porch Jam concerts ASAP. The spring equinox welcomed a repertoire expanded, sound and light improved, and audiences grown. The brotherhood that is Porch Jam has now been etched in stone, and the commitment has been made to always bring love, light, and diversity and acceptance to the world through music.



Stylistically diverse, Porch Jam encompasses many musical styles and genres - jazz, rock, funk, fusion, pop, blues and more. Porch Jam regularly covers artists such as Steely Dan, Bill Withers, Led Zeppelin, Elton John, The Beatles, CSNY, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Grateful Dead, and more.



Great music knows no boundaries, and Porch Jam continues to push the limits in every way.

Nascha Freire leads educational, engaging, and inclusive Circle Times. What's a Circle Time? It's a sing-and-dance-along class for little ones (0-5 yrs) and their grown-ups. She uses music, movement, and stories to practice key developmental skills. Learning happens through play, so Nascha always strives to make my classes fun & interactive!

