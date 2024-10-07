Collingwood Music Festival Launches Exciting New Youth Masterclass Initiative And Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Collingwood Music Festival will unveil an exciting new initiative aimed at fostering the next generation of musical talent right here in our community.

On Saturday, October 12th, the stunning lakeside Breakers House will serve as the backdrop for a day-long masterclass, welcoming aspiring young musicians under the age of 25 to learn from some of Canada's finest classical performers.

In a significant step towards expanding the festival's year-round engagement, the masterclass will provide these bright young talents with a unique opportunity to receive hands-on mentorship from renowned professionals in a nurturing, collaborative environment. More than just a technical workshop, this masterclass encourages these emerging artists to connect, share ideas, and make music together—opening doors to future collaborations and artistic growth.

As the day's transformative experience comes to a close, the evening will come alive with an intimate concert featuring performances by the youth participants alongside their distinguished mentors. Festival audiences will recognize some of the country's most dynamic performers: Sharon Lee, violinist with the Toronto Concert Orchestra and Dévah Quartet; Roman Borys, cellist of the internationally-celebrated Gryphon Trio; and acclaimed concert pianist Daniel Vnukowski, who also serves as Artistic Director of the festival and enthusiastically shared:.

“This masterclass represents the heart of what the Collingwood Music Festival stands for—creativity, mentorship, and community, It's inspiring to watch young musicians evolve as they work with professionals who are so passionate about passing on their craft. These are the connections that build a brighter future for classical music in our region.”

The eight talented participants, chosen through a competitive audition process, include pianists Justin Chen, Theadora Koski, Megan Lo, and Sophia Ran; violinists Ocean Camplin and Evelyn Toh; and cellist Grace Lee.

The masterclasses will run from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM and are open to the public free of charge, but advance registration is required. That evening, from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM, the concert will take place—tickets are just $20 and can be purchased online at collingwoodfestival.com. With only limited tickets available, early booking is strongly encouraged.

The Collingwood Music Festival's youth initiatives are generously supported by the South Georgian Bay Innovation Fund. Their commitment to fostering the next generation of artists ensures that this event will be an unforgettable experience for both the participants and the audience alike.

The Collingwood Music Festival has much more in store for youth in 2025, including another Masterclass, and, summer camps during Festival week. Visit their website for updates: https://www.collingwoodfestival.com.

