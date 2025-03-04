Cast Set for Capitol Theatre Port Hope Summer Season Featuring WAITRESS and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Capitol Theatre Port Hope has shared casting details for the four mainstage productions of the A Place to Call Home summer season: Alice in Wonderland, Waitress, Steel Magnolias, and the world premiere of Rez Gas.

"This year's mainstage season is full of stories of connection, home and friendship," says Kempson. "There's humour, there's drama, there's a lot of music, and there's a lot of heart. I'm thrilled to share this casting update, because we are so proud to have the work of some of the country's finest artists on our stage this summer. I know they will bring new and familiar worlds to life on stage in unforgettable ways."

Artists returning to the Capitol in key roles this season include Deborah Drakeford, Kaylee Harwood, Lia Luz, Caulin Moore, Brenda Robins, Taylor Lovelace, and Malinda Carroll.

The Capitol also welcomes a number of acclaimed actors making their Capitol debut in 2025, including Cheri Maracle, Raquel Duffy, Oliver Dennis, Charlotte Dennis, Sayer Roberts, John Wamsley (Alderville First Nation), Dillan Meighan Chiblow, and Peterborough's Beau Dixon.

Bad Hats Theatre's

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

This smash-hit, Dora Award-winning family musical broke Canadian box office records over the past two years and now it's coming to the Capitol! The iconic production, directed by Sue Miner, features Colleen Furlan in the title role, with Dave Ball, Rosie Callaghan, Eden Chiam, Christopher Fulton, Ben Kopp, Matt Pilipiak, Chelsea Preston, Fiona Sauder, Emry Tupper, and Anika Venkatesh.

Adapted by Fiona Sauder; Music by Landon Doak & Victor Pokinko; Dramaturgy by Matt Pilipiak.

Production Sponsor: Part-Time CFO Services

May 16 - June 1, 2025

WAITRESS

One of the most popular and charming new musicals to date, Waitress at the Capitol Theatre will be directed by Rob Kempson, featuring real-life couple Kaylee Harwood and Sayer Roberts in the leading roles of Jenna and Dr. Pomatter. The ensemble features Malinda Carroll, Michael Cox, Oliver Dennis, Beau Dixon, Taylor Lovelace, Lia Luz, Clea McCaffrey, Caulin Moore, and Margaret Thompson. The live band includes Music Director Jonathan Corkal-Astorga, with Matt Ray, David Schotzko and Tami Sorovaiski.

Music & Lyrics by Sara Bareilles; Book by Jessie Nelson; Based on the motion picture by Adrienne Shelly.

Lead Supporter: Alan & Robin Dines of Ganaraska Brewing Company

June 13 - 29, 2025

STEEL MAGNOLIAS

Director Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster will helm this classic play, beloved for its themes of family and friendship, with an all-female cast and creative team. Raquel Duffy makes her Capitol Theatre debut as Truvy, with Belinda Corpuz as Anelle, Carolyn Fe as Clairee, and Brenda Robins as Ouiser, with real-life mother-daughter pair Deborah Drakeford as M'Lynn and Charlotte Dennis as Shelby.

By Robert Harling.

Production Sponsor: Atelier on john

July 18 - August 3, 2025

REZ GAS

A homegrown musical created by extraordinary musical talent Cale Crowe of Alderville First Nation and Genevieve Adam of Cobourg, the world premiere of Rez Gas will be directed by Young People's Theatre Artistic Director Herbie Barnes, featuring John Wamsley, Vinnie Alberto and Dillan Meighan Chiblow as a trio of old friends at the centre of the action. The ensemble also features Cheri Maracle, Michelle Bardach, Jonathan Fisher and Emma Rudy. The band will be led by Music Supervisor Jeff Newberry, and features Haneul Yi and Emry Tupper.

By Cale Crowe & Genevieve Adam; Music Supervision by Jeff Newberry.

Development Sponsor: Cameco

August 22 - September 7, 2025

