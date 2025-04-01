Cast Set For VENUS IN FUR at the Theatre Centre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Switches Theatre Collective has announced the cast for Venus In Fur by David Ives running May 14-17, 2025 at The Theatre Centre in Toronto. Directed by Kaylee Harwood, Venus In Fur will star Farhang Ghajar and Rachel Manson with lighting and sound design by Christopher Elizabeth.

Venus In Fur is a one act casting couch comedy about gendered power dynamics with a satisfying dose of kink. With a creative team that includes queer artists who are active and working in the Toronto BDSM and kink scene, this production brings a unique, respectful, and honest perspective as it pertains to Domination and Submission as a healing modality.

In Venus In Fur, a beleaguered, controlling playwright and first-time director is desperate to find the lead for his adaptation of the classic 1870 sadomasochistic tale by Leopold von Sacher-Masoch. Into his empty audition room storms an equally desperate actress—with connections to the material that seem to be too coincidental to be true. As the two work through the script, they blur the line between play and reality, entering into an increasingly serious game of Submission and Domination that challenges traditional power dynamics and industry norms.

Venus in Fur encapsulates the dance of power transference - What does it mean to submit? What does it mean to dominate? How does gender and class shape one’s perception of power and desire? Which of our desires are we willing to admit, and which must we masquerade? Where are these desires rooted, and what brings them to the surface?



Rachel Manson is a touring standup comedian and actress who has performed at Just For Laughs Toronto, Just For Laughs Vancouver, and will appear in The Masque of the Red Death at Assembly Theatre in April 2025. Her debut comedy album, 3rd Most Improved, with Howl and Roar Records will be released in 2025. Screen credits include The New Wave of Standup, What We Do In The Shadows, and WAYNE.

Farhang Ghajar is an actor with stage credits at Coal Mine Theatre, Soulpepper Theatre Company, Stratford Festival, and more. Screen credits include Reacher, Gen V, Star Trek: Discovery, Capture Kill Release, Ghostwriter, A Higher Loyalty, Man Seeking Woman, and Pretty Hard Cases.

Kaylee Harwood is a Dora-nominated director and performer based in Toronto. Credits include ReTold (2023 Dora nomination), UnCovered: Fleetwood Mac & The Eagles, U2 & The Rolling Stones (Musical Stage Company), Pollyanna (Theatre Aquarius), and Titaníque (Mirvish/Segal Centre).

