Canadian Stage Announces DREAM IN HIGH PARK Lineup
The season will include theatre, dance, comedy, contemporary and baroque music, and so much more.
Canadian Stage has announced its Dream in High Park program for summer 2021.
"We are thrilled to introduce you to a new, bold, and dynamic vision of our summer programming designed to strengthen and restore community connection for our culture-starved city through the magic of live performance," the announcement reads.
A return to the company's original summer moniker, this year's Dream in High Park is a transformation from the usual summer fare to a diverse array of work including theatre, dance, comedy, contemporary and baroque music, and so much more.
In addition to Canadian Stage productions, the company will also open the amphitheatre - for the first time in history - to a line-up of community partners from across Toronto to create a mosaic of offerings that includes something for everyone.
Learn more at https://www.canadianstage.com/shows-events/dream-in-high-park.