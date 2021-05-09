Canadian Stage Announces DREAM IN HIGH PARK Lineup

Canadian Stage has announced its Dream in High Park program for summer 2021.

"We are thrilled to introduce you to a new, bold, and dynamic vision of our summer programming designed to strengthen and restore community connection for our culture-starved city through the magic of live performance," the announcement reads.

A return to the company's original summer moniker, this year's Dream in High Park is a transformation from the usual summer fare to a diverse array of work including theatre, dance, comedy, contemporary and baroque music, and so much more.

In addition to Canadian Stage productions, the company will also open the amphitheatre - for the first time in history - to a line-up of community partners from across Toronto to create a mosaic of offerings that includes something for everyone.

Learn more at https://www.canadianstage.com/shows-events/dream-in-high-park.