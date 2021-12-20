Canadian Opera Company to Present LA TRAVIATA in April 2022

Canadian Opera Company has announced that in April 2022, it will perform Verdi's La Traviata, running April 23, May 1 (2 p.m.), 3, 7 (4:30 p.m.), 12, 18, 20, 2022.

The COC begins its Spring season in style with Verdi's enduring masterpiece, La Traviata. This sumptuous production, helmed by director Arin Arbus, is set in the demi-monde of glittering 1850s Paris, evoking the social realities, rhythms, and debauchery of a rapidly changing society. The classic opera tells the story of Violetta, a courtesan who must decide whether she will sacrifice her love of life for the love of a man, while Violetta's life quickly fades away.

Making a series of COC debuts are rising New-Zealand based soprano Amina Edris in the role of the opera's tragic heroine, Violetta; internationally renowned American tenor Matthew Polenzani as her nobleman lover, Alfredo; and Italian baritone Simone Piazzola as Alfredo's father, Germont. COC Music Director Johannes Debus and Price Family Chorus Master Sandra Horst lead the COC Orchestra and COC Chorus through one of Verdi's most celebrated and popular scores.

All performances take place at the Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts (145 Queen St. W., at University Ave.). Visit coc.ca for more on single-ticket pricing. Subscriptions to the COC's 2022/2023 season on sale now at coc.ca/Subscriptions.