Canadian Brass Brings HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS to Roy Thomson Hall This December

Roy Thomson Hall will welcome the iconic Canadian Brass for Home for the Holidays on Monday, December 22, 2025. The celebrated ensemble brings their distinct sound, humor, and virtuosity to a seasonal concert filled with festive cheer and beloved holiday favorites.

Audiences can expect original arrangements and spirited renditions of classics including “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “Christmastime is Here.”

Canadian Brass features founding member Chuck Daellenbach (tuba), alongside Joe Burgstaller and Miki Sasaki (trumpets), Keith Dyrda (trombone), and Jeff Nelsen (horn). Represented by Opus 3 Artists and MuenchenMusik in Europe, Canadian Brass has performed around the world—from sold-out venues across North America, Japan, and Europe to landmark tours in Australia, the Middle East, and South America. They were the first Western brass ensemble to perform in the People’s Republic of China and have sold over 2 million albums globally.

Ticketing Information

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. ET

Purchase at: www.roythomsonhall.com

Box Office: 416-872-4255

For early access to tickets and additional perks, music fans can become a Roy Thomson Hall member. Membership supports charitable work including educational programs and artist development initiatives, and includes benefits like advance show notice, early ticket access, members lounge privileges, personalized service, discounts, event invitations, and more.

Learn more at mhrth.com/about/membership.