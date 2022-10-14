Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cahoots Theatre And Theatre Passe Muraille Present The World Premiere Of OUR PLACE

A world premiere directed by Sabryn Rock and starring Virgilia Griffith, Sophia Walker, Pablo Ogunlesi and Tremaine Nelson.

Oct. 14, 2022  
Following its season opener, The Year of the Cello, Theatre Passe Muraille is thrilled to partner with Cahoots Theatre to co-produce the world premiere of OUR PLACE by Kanika Ambrose, with direction by Sabryn Rock. Previously scheduled for the 20.21 season, OUR PLACE runs from November 16th to December 3rd (opening November 18th) at the Theatre Passe Muraille Mainspace.

Ambrose's drama takes us to Jerk Pork Castle in Scarborough- "if you don't know about it, you better be about it and ask about it!"- where newcomers Andrea and Niesha work in exchange for cash under the table. As the two scrape out a life in Canada, they must also navigate their status as undocumented workers. This funny, keenly observant script unveils the lives of these undocumented Caribbean workers who go to desperate lengths to get Canadian citizenship - a moving, timely story of those rendered invisible in a 'welcoming' Canada.

"Kanika has always inspired us with her gifted storytelling and we were so excited to partner with Cahoots on Our Place in winter 2021. Alas, when we had to postpone, everyone was committed to the production and finding a place for it in this season." Says Marjorie Chan, Artistic Director, Theatre Passe Muraille. "We're so thrilled to be able to continue to support this funny and moving work, in the safest way possible."

Tanisha Taitt, Artistic Director of Cahoots Theatre adds, "It is so fulfilling when a play that was born in our Hot House program is able to grow, deepen and find its way to production. Marjorie believed in our place as the former A.D. of Cahoots, and I felt the same when I assumed this role and read this piece. Kanika has written a story that is so relatable and true, and it means a great deal to finally see it on stage after the challenges we've had to weather."

Playwright Kanika Ambrose is a Toronto-based multidisciplinary artist who grew up in Scarborough. For OUR PLACE, developed in Cahoots' Hot House playwrights' unit, she draws from personal connection and perspective on the invisibility of the injustices that undocumented members of the community face. Sabryn Rock, who was previously tapped, will return to direct the production, with an ensemble featuring Virgilia Griffith (Dora Award winner for Harlem Duet, The Expanse, Iphigenia and the Furies (On Taurian Land), Guarded Girls, Betrayal, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom); Sophia Walker (Y: The Last Man, The Handmaid's Tale, Shadow Hunters); Pablo Ogunlesi (So Speaks The Land, Black President, This Is How We Live); and Tremaine Nelson (Titans, The Expanse).

Cahoots Theatre and Theatre Passe Muraille will host a Black Out Night on November 25th. These special performances are intended for Black audiences, with the intention of providing a space for Black theatregoers to experience a show for them, by them. The Black Out Night event also facilitates a safe environment for a personal and intimate discussion on the work made and performed by Black artists. TPM is committed to continuing to offer Black Out Night performances for all Black playwrights and artists in future seasons.

Performances of OUR PLACE will run Wednesdays to Saturdays at 7:30 PM with 2:00 PM matinees on Saturdays and Sundays. As a continued COVID-19 safety measure, guests entering the Theatre Passe Muraille building are required to wear a mask. Tickets are Pay-What-You-Can-Afford at three price points, $10, $30 and $60 and are available now online at passemuraille.ca.


