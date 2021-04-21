COME FROM AWAY Documentary Streamed Today For National Canadian Film Day 2021
'You Are Here: A Come From Away Story' is now available to stream for 24 hours.
To celebrate National Canadian Film Day 2021, today, April 21, the High Commission of Canada is streaming, for 24 hours only, the documentary: YOU ARE HERE: A COME FROM AWAY STORY.
The documentary details the incredible true story of the planes that were rerouted during 9/11 and shows how this town in Newfoundland came together to feed, shelter and support all of the stranded airline passengers for 6 days.
With interviews from a selection of airline passengers and residents of the town, this emotional and uplifting documentary tells the incredible true story that inspired the smash-hit musical COME FROM AWAY.
The West End production of COME FROM AWAY will reopen on 22 July 2021 at The Phoenix Theatre, London.
Learn more at comefromawaylondon.co.uk.