CLUE Extends at the Grand Theatre

The Grand Theatre's run of Clue, directed by Dennis Garnhum, has been extended through to March 31, 2024.

“We wanted to deliver a hilarious, murderous romp down memory lane and lean into the incredible feeling that comes from being in the theatre, shoulder to shoulder, and really feeling the laughs and gasps in our bodies together,” says Director Dennis Garnhum. “I could not have asked for a better welcome back to the Grand and to London.”

“Featuring some of the funniest people in Canadian theatre, this production is part nostalgia, part kitsch, and full of fun!” shares Grand Theatre Artistic Director Rachel Peake. “We are delighted to welcome everyone to the theatre for pure ridiculous nonsense and nostalgia, shaking off the winter blues, and enjoying time out and about in the downtown core.”

Based on the cult classic movie and murder mystery board game, Clue is a fast-paced farce with killer laughs and snappy dialogue sure to keep the audience guessing until the very end. A mysterious party, unusual monikers and a deadly secret bring together Colonel Mustard, Mrs. White, Mr. Green, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, and Miss Scarlet for an unforgettable night.

Clue stars Sharon Bajer as Mrs. Peacock, Petrina Bromley as Mrs. White, Rosie Callaghan as Unexpected Cop and others, Kamal Chioua as Motorist and others, Beau Dixon as Colonel Mustard, Alex Furber as Mr. Boddy and others, Jesse Gervais as Wadsworth, Toby Hughes as Mr. Green, Reena Jolly asMiss Scarlet, Tracy Penner as The Cook and others, Derek Scott as Professor Plum, and Rosalie Tremblay as Yvette.

The creative team features Director Dennis Garnhum, Set and Costume Designer Brian Perchaluk, Lighting Designer Kevin Lamotte, Intimacy Director Sharon Bajer, and Fight Director Jacquie Loewen.

Clue plays on the Spriet Stage from March 12 to 31, 2024. Single tickets range from $23 - $93 and are available at www.grandtheatre.com, by phone at 519-672-8800, or at the Box Office, 471 Richmond Street. The Grand Theatre is grateful to offer Canada Life Pay-What-You-Can pricing, presented on Sunday, March 17 at 2:00 p.m. An Open Captioned performance will also be presented on Saturday, March 23, 2024 at 2:00 p.m.