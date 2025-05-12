Bywater Call To Perform Live At TD Music Hall This October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



TD Music Hall will welcome the powerhouse seven-piece Southern soul outfit, Bywater Call on Friday, October 3, 2025. Often transcending genres, Bywater Call is known for their dynamic, emotional live shows, featuring powerful vocals and exciting interplay between all band members.

Hailing from Toronto, Canada; Bywater Call is comprised of Meghan Parnell (vocals), Dave Barnes (guitar), Bruce McCarthy (drums), Mike Meusel (bass), newest member, John Kervin (keys), Stephen Dyte (trumpet) and Julian Nalli (tenor sax).

The announcement of the Toronto show comes at the same time as the release of their new single "Sunshine". "Sunshine" is a live cut of a brand-new song; the first track off the band's first live album, which will be released later this year and available at the October performance.

Their newest album Shepherd has garnered rave reviews from fans and media alike and was selected as the Blues Album of the Year by UK's Classic Rock Magazine. Band leaders Meghan Parnell and Dave Barnes were featured on the cover of Blues in Britain in January of 2025.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 16, at 10 a.m. ET at www.tdmusichall.com or by calling the box office at 416-872-4255.

