BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards December 5th Standings

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Toronto Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance (Professional)

Cliff Cardinal - AS YOU LIKE IT, OR THE LAND ACKNOWLEDGEMENT - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 46%

Fatuma Adar - SHE’S NOT SPECIAL - Tarragon/Studio 180 T.O. Live 24%

Martin Julien - THE MAN THAT GOT AWAY - Buddies in Bad Times Theatre 17%

Michael Hughes - MICKEY AND JUDY - Capitol Theatre 14%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Aniko Nagy-Murphy/Nick Cunha - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 25%

Sabrina Hooper - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 18%

Carol Wells/Dot Routledge - GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 15%

Noam Citrin - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 13%

Sabrina Hooper - YOU’RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - Scarborough Music Theatre 13%

Alana Collver - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 9%

Gabby Noga - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 15%

Mark Kimmelman - RENT - Stratford Festival 15%

Stacey Tookey - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 14%

Esie Mensah - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHAISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 11%

Jordan Robertson-Reid - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 7%

Stephen Cota and Wendy Gorling - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 7%

Jesse Robb - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 5%

Lisa Stevens - ROCK OF AGES - Hamilton Family Theater, Cambridge, Ontario 5%

Cameron Carver - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Joann M. Hunter - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

Fabian Aloise - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

Jaz Fairy - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper 3%

Anikka Hanson - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 3%

Lise Cormier - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

Jen Cohen - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%

Haui, Rodney Diverlus + Jera Wolfe - PRIVATE FLOWERS - Toronto History Museums 1%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Nika Gottlieb - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 28%

Jennifer Simpson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 20%

Andra Bradish - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 17%

Kara Austria - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 13%

Hilary speed - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - Oakville centre for the performing arts 12%

Nika Gottlieb - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 9%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Gabriella Slade - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 18%

Ming Wong - RENT - Stratford Festival 13%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 10%

Andrew Nasturzio - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 9%

Nadine Grant - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 9%

Stephanie Malek - OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 5%

Kalina Popova - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Dana Osborne - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 4%

Fay Fullerton - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 4%

Julie Fox - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Robin Fisher - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 3%

Rachel Forbes - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper 3%

Julie Fox - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 3%

Nancy Anne Perrin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Jung-Hye Kim - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 2%

Cheryl McClennan & Theodore McClennan - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Rachel Forbes - CHOIR BOY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 2%

Ina Kerklaan - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

Samantha McCue - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Tracy Gorman - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Musuem - Toronto Fringe Festival 1%

Emily Dix - WAYNE & SHUSTER LIVE! - Bygone Theatre 1%

Emily Dix - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 0%

Josie Thomas - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 0%

Best Dance Production (Professional)

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 65%

ALVIN AILEY AMERICAN DANCE THEATRE - Meridian Hall 27%

PRIVATE FLOWERS - Toronto History Museums 8%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Non-Professional)

Dot Routledge - BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 36%

Sarah Langford/Rhiannon Langford - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 25%

Isabella Cesari - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 20%

Beth Wilson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 10%

Isabella Cesari - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 10%

Best Direction Of A Musical (Professional)

Thom Allison - RENT - Stratford Festival 25%

Stacey Tookey - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 12%

Weyni Mengesha - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 12%

Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 12%

Zachary Mansfield - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 9%

Lezlie Wade - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 6%

Luke Sheppard - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 5%

Tracey Flye - KELLY V KELLY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 5%

Chantel Ford - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 4%

Mary Francis Moore - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 4%

Laurence Connor - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 3%

Evan Tsitsias - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

James Grieve - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Play (Non-Professional)

Shan Fernando - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 52%

Isabella Cesari - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 48%

Best Direction Of A Play (Professional)

Weyni Mengesha - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 14%

Ashley Comeau - OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 14%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 11%

Andrew Kushnir - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 11%

Jillian Keiley - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 7%

Helen Juvonen - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Tyler J. Seguin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Joel Greenberg - INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 4%

John Dove - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

Marjorie Chan - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 4%

Sam White - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 3%

James Wallis - THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 3%

Kimberley Rampersad - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 3%

Gabrielle Bauman - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 3%

Antoni Cimolino - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 2%

Sue Miner - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Athena Kaitlin Trinh - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 2%

Peter Hinton-Davis - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 2%

David Nairn - THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

Emily Dix - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%

Best Ensemble (Non-Professional)

GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 45%

GENTLEMEN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Wavestage Theatre Company 31%

SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 17%

THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 7%

Best Ensemble (Professional)

RENT - Stratford Festival 15%

SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 9%

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 9%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 8%

ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 6%

SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 6%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 5%

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 3%

IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 3%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 2%

THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 2%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

WAYNE & SHUSTER, LIVE! - Bygone Theatre 2%

D&D LIVE - Bad Dog Theatre Company 2%

EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 1%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 1%

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 1%

WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 1%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Capitol Theatre 1%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Caileigh Langford Lavery - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 31%

Emily Pople - GODSPELL - Scarborough Music Theatre 27%

Chris Northey - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 24%

Isabella Cesari - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 17%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Michael Walton - RENT - Stratford Festival 18%

Tim Deiling - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 17%

Wes Babcock - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 11%

Kimberly Purtell - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 9%

Colin Hughes - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 8%

Kim Purtell - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 7%

Justine Cargo - MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 6%

Adam Walters - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Leigh Ann Vardy - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 4%

Kimberly Purtell - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 4%

Kimberly Purtell - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 2%

Bonnie Beecher - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 2%

Gabrielle Bauman - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Rachel Shaen - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

Seann Murray - SCRIPT TEASE - National Theatre of the World 2%

Tim Mitchell - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%

Lorenzo Savoini - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 1%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Non-Professional)

Miguel Malaco - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 57%

Max Darlington - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 27%

Rowyn Campbell & Spencer Glassman - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 16%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance (Professional)

Franklin Brasz - RENT - Stratford Festival 20%

Miguel Esteban - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre 13%

Liz Baird - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 12%

Mark Camilleri - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 12%

Kalena Bovell, Conductor - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 12%

Patrick Hurley - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 6%

Bob Foster - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 5%

Paul Sportelli - GYPSY - Shaw Festival 4%

John Cameron - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

David Coulter - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 4%

Kieren MacMillan - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 3%

J. Rigzin Tute - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Jeremiah Sparks - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 2%

Best Musical (Non-Professional)

BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 33%

CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 31%

CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 18%

SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre, Lindsay 10%

LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 8%

Best Musical (Professional)

RENT - Stratford Festival 23%

SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 13%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 11%

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 10%

KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 7%

ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 6%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 5%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 4%

JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 4%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 3%

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 2%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 2%

Best New Play Or Musical (Professional)

DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 13%

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 12%

IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 10%

KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 8%

FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 7%

CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 7%

OUR FLAG MEANS BLANK - Bad Dog Theatre Company 6%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 6%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - St. Volodymyr Theatre - Toronto Fringe Festival 5%

THE STORY TELLER - No Strings Theatre 4%

FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 4%

MY SISTER'S RAGE - Tarragon/Studio 180 T.O. Live 3%

MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

THE BAD MITZVAH - Salt Theatre 2%

THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 2%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 1%

THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

CAEZUS - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 1%

DANIELLE TEA’S INFERNAL LATTE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 0%

Best Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Katie Wise - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 26%

Tia Andriani (Roxy Hart) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 23%

Christian Baes - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 10%

Devon de Santos - CABARET - Oakville centre for the performing arts 8%

Alicia Balduzzi - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 7%

Maggie Tavares - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 6%

Natalie Maclagan - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 6%

Isla McLeod - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 5%

Nolan Rush - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 4%

Cass Iacovelli - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 3%

Matt Avery - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 2%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Dave Comeau - ROCK OF AGES - Elgin Theatre 12%

Andrea Macasaet - RENT - Stratford Festival 8%

Brogan Nelson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 7%

Keanu Uchida - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 7%

Lena Hall - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 5%

Robert Markus - RENT - Stratford Festival 5%

Kolton Stewart - RENT - Stratford Festival 4%

Elysia Cruz - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

Neema Bickersteth - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 4%

Brianna Love - CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 3%

Julia Pulo - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 3%

Eva Foote - KELLY V. KELLY - The Musical Stage Company 3%

Andrea Baker - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 2%

Bruce Dow - MAN WITH THE GOLDEN HEART - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 2%

Andrew Broderick - CHOIR BOY - CanStage Berkeley St. Theater 2%

Sterling Jarvis - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 2%

Kathleen Mills - THE STORY TELLER - No Strings Theatre 2%

Ryan Sutherland - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 2%

Jennifer Rider-Shaw - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

Vanessa Fisher - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 2%

Jonathan Goad - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

Astrid Van Wieren - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 2%

Craig Maguire - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 1%

Jac Yarrow - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Princess of Wales Theatre 1%

Dharma Bizier - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Best Performer In A Play (Non-Professional)

Rose Brown - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB - The Calliope Muses 35%

Andrea Perez - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 24%

Valentine Leger - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 16%

Mia Rebelo - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 14%

Will Carriere - TWELFTH NIGHT - Thaumatrope Theatre 12%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Paul Gross - KING LEAR - Stratford Festival 11%

Maev Beaty - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 9%

Anna Douglas - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 9%

Sean Arbuckle - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 7%

d’bi.young anitafrika - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 7%

Alia Rasul - MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 6%

Alana Bridgewater - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 6%

Alicia Plummer - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Mason Sheaves - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 5%

Antonette Rudder - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 4%

Kevin Doyle - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 3%

Oliver Georgiou - THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 3%

Azeem Nathoo - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 3%

Olunike Adeliyi - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 3%

Matt Baram - INDECENT - Studio 180/Mirvish 2%

Davinder Malhi - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 2%

Ben Carlson - THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 2%

Rosie Simon - THE CHINESE LADY - Studio 180/fu-GEN, Crow's 2%

Janelle - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 2%

Aurora McClennan - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Scott Wentworth - THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 2%

Kate McArthur - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%

Alex Clay - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 1%

Ordena Stephens-Thompson - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 1%

Laura Rogers - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 1%

Best Play (Professional)

'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 16%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 12%

THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 11%

CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 10%

MS. TITAVERSE - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 8%

THE MASTER PLAN - Crow’s Theatre 8%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 4%

WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 4%

WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 3%

EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 3%

THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 3%

THE BAD MITZVAH - Salt Theatre 2%

THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR - Shakespeare BASH'd 1%

THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 1%

THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 1%

THE BLUFF - Theatre Orangeville 1%

EMOLIE DU CHATELWT DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 0%

Best Production of an Opera (Professional)

SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 65%

OF THE SEA - Co-produced by Tapestry Opera and Obsidian Theatre Company 35%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Pascal Labillois - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 37%

Kristina Neuman - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 25%

Emelia Findlay - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 18%

Beth Wilson - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre 12%

Shan Fernando - THE WILL OF A WOMAN - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 8%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Brandon Kleiman - RENT - Stratford Festival 19%

Wes Babcock & Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 12%

Camellia Koo and Rachel Forbes - SCOTT JOPLIN'S TREEMONISHA - A Volcano production in association with The Canadian Opera Company, Soulpepper and Moveable Beast Co-Presented by Luminato Festival Toronto and TO Live 10%

Emma Bailey - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 9%

Arnulfo Maldonaldo - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 7%

Brandon Kleiman - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Capitol Theatre Port Hope 7%

Kalina Popova - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Michael Gianfrancesco - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 5%

Julie Fox - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 4%

Joanna Yu - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 4%

Nancy Anne Perrin - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 4%

Samantha McCue - WOMEN OF THE FUR TRADE - Stratford Festival 3%

Anahita Dehbonehi - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 3%

Lucy Osborne - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 2%

Ken MacDonald - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 2%

Jackie Chau - NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 1%

Lorenzo Savoini - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 1%

Ina Kerklaan - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 1%

Gillian Fallow - SHADOW OF A DOUBT - Shaw Festival 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Non-Professional)

Mack Flynn - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 55%

Isabella Cesari - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 45%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Joshua Reid - RENT - Stratford Festival 20%

Paul Gatehouse - SIX - Royal Alexandra Theatre 15%

Thomas Ryder Payne - 'DA KINK IN MY HAIR - Soulpepper Theatre Company and TO Live 13%

Emily Dix - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 12%

Tom Marshall - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 10%

Jake Rodriguez - FRANKENSTEIN REVIVED - Stratford Festival 9%

Deanna H. Choi - A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 5%

Sierra Haynes - THE DROWNING GIRLS - Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Debashis Sinha - CASEY AND DIANA - Stratford Festival 4%

Josh Liebert - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 3%

Rigzin Tute - THREE MEN IN A BOAT - Guild Festival Theatre 2%

Julia Edda Pape - THE YELLOW WALLPAPER - Bygone Theatre 2%

Ranil Sonnadara - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Non-Professional)

Jill McMillan - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 24%

Jackie McCaffrey (Velma Kelly) - CHICAGO, THE MUSICAL - Wavestage Theatre Company 24%

Parisa Shahmir - FISHERMAN'S FRIENDS: THE MUSICAL - Royal Alexandra Theatre 9%

Sydney Harwood-Jones - SEUSSICAL - Flato Academy Theatre,Lindsay 9%

James R. Woods - THE BRIDGES OF MADISON COUNTY - Scarborough Music Theatre 9%

Josie Dolin - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 7%

Cass Iacovelli - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 5%

Nick Cikoja - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 5%

Avril Brigden - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 3%

Angelli McGuigan - LIZZIE: THE MUSICAL - Thaumatrope Theatre 2%

Lev Tokol - CABARET - St. Michael's College Troubadours 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Lee Siegel - RENT - Stratford Festival 22%

Nestor Lozano Jr - RENT - Stratford Festival 14%

Sam Rosenthal - DANCER: A MUSICAL IN TEN FURLONGS - Oh What A Ride! 13%

Ryan Whittal - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 11%

Ryan Sutherland - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre 7%

Erica Peck - RENT - Stratford Festival 7%

Elora Joy Sarmiento - INGE(NEW) - IN SEARCH OF A MUSICAL - Red Sandcastle Theatre 5%

Eddie Glen - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 4%

Kelly Holiff - RENT - Stratford Festival 4%

Alma Cuervo - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 3%

Sian Reese-Williams - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 2%

Henry Firmston - SPAMALOT - Stratford Festival 2%

Leon Craig - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 1%

Manuel Pacific - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 1%

Nicola Dawn-Brook - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Jeremy Legat - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Noel Sullivan - IN DREAMS - CAA Ed Mirvish Theatre 1%

Jamie McRoberts - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 1%

Lawrence Libor - MAGGIE - Theatre Aquarius 0%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play (Professional)

Alana Bridgewater - THE AMEN CORNER - Shaw Festival 16%

Allison Edwards-Crewe - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Stratford Festival 13%

Emilio Vieira - RICHARD II - Stratford Festival 12%

Oliver Georgiou - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 12%

Chad Allen - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 10%

Lucy Peacock - WEDDING BAND - Stratford Festival 8%

Philip Cairns - PRESSURE - Royal Alexandra Theatre 8%

Tanner Homonko - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 5%

Carling Tedesco - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 5%

Gordon S. Miller - GRAND MAGIC - Stratford Festival 4%

Kiera Publicover - THE BIRDS - Bygone Theatre 3%

Desiree Brathwaite - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Marissa Rasmussen - EMILIE: LA MARQUISE DU CHÂTELET DEFENDS HER LIFE TONIGHT - The Flare Productions 2%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Non-Professional)

PETER RABBIT - Young People’s Theatre 57%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Kenton & Lise 43%

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production (Professional)

A WRINKLE IN TIME - Stratford Festival 30%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Regent Theatre (Mansfield Entertainment Canada) 29%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Guild Festival Theatre 15%

CURIOUS K EXPLORES THE PALEOZOIC - Spadina Museum - Toronto Fringe Festival 14%

YOU AND I - Young People’s Theatre 6%

NO BIG DEAL - Roseneath Theatre 5%

Favorite Local Theatre (Non-Professional)

Scarborough Music Theatre 47%

Wavestage Theatre Company 25%

Thaumatrope Theatre 10%

St. Michael's College Troubadours 10%

Flato Academy Theatre, Lindsay 7%

Favorite Local Theatre (Professional)

Stratford Festival 19%

Mirvish Productions 19%

Crow’s Theatre 10%

Soulpepper 10%

Bad Dog Theatre Company 9%

Bygone Theatre 8%

The Musical Stage Company 6%

Tarragon 5%

Guild Festival Theatre 5%

Soulepper 3%

Theatre Aquarius 3%

SODA Impro 2%

The Flare Productions 1%

Studio 180 1%