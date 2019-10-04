BoucharDanse Presents CONGRUENCE 2

BoucharDanse proudly presents its new production Congruence 2, composed of two commissions - 'Woman in Blue Softly Breathing' by Montréal choreographer Lina Cruz, performed by Sylvie Bouchard, and 'Gravity of Descent' by Toronto-based Gerry Trentham, performed by Sylvie Bouchard and Learie Mc Nicolls.

Congruence 2 is a continuation of a solos and duos commissioning project of BoucharDanse that was launched in 2018 with two commissions choreographed by Denise Fujiwara and Yvonne Coutts.

The production will be presented at Winchester Street Theatre from October 10-12, 2019 at 8pm. For the opening night, on October 10, 2019, a pre-talk will be organized from 7pm with a panel of guests from various artistic disciplines, hosted by choreographers Lina Cruz and Gerry Trentham.

This project was made possible with the support of the Canada Council for the Arts, the Ontario Council for the Arts and the Toronto Arts Council.

WOMAN IN BLUE SOFTLY BREATHING

CHOREOGRAPHY BY Lina Cruz

Performance: Sylvie Bouchard

A mysterious creature dwelling in a woman's moment in time...

Lina Cruz: "This solo is partly inspired by Picasso's painting La buveuse assoupie. In 1994, I had the wondrous opportunity of visiting the Paul Klee Museum in Bern, Switzerland. That in itself was quite a treat, but what I was not expecting was to find myself in front of a Picasso... blue period... Yes, there she was this woman in blue, magnificent, and I was immensely moved... Even though the theme of the painting hints at angle of sorrow or malheur, I was struck by the abandonment, tenderness and well-being that the expression of this blue lady conveyed. This choreography does not intend to portray that painting, but rather it allows me to freely elaborate a fantasy around my memory of the moment when I saw her and what she seemed to say..."

Montreal choreographer Lina Cruz founded her company, Fila 13 Productions, in 2003 and has presented her work in festivals and events at local, national and international levels. Cruz has a background in ballet as much as modern/contemporary styles and takes interest in martial arts and various forms of stage expression. She has created works for independent artists as well as companies, institutions and various schools of professional dance training. Cruz is also often involved in theatre and opera projects. She is a two-time Dora Mavor Moore Award recipient for Outstanding Original Choreography (2012 and 2017) and received a second-place award in the 1998 international choreographic competition of the St- Sauveur Arts Festival (Quebec).

GRAVITY OF DESCENT

CHOREOGRAPHY BY GERRY TRENTHAM

Performance: Sylvie Bouchard and Learie Mc Nicolls

Two original minimalist sound/movement solos inspired by the weight of a poetic disposition were performed separately by Susanna Hood and Gary Tai in the first ever lbs/sq" production. This reinvestigation almost 25 years later is a study in separateness and simplicity of action in two solos simultaneously negotiating the viewer's eye.

Inter-arts performer, creator and teacher GERRY TRENTHAM is Artistic Director of lbs/sq" performance, soon to celebrate 25 years of art making. His cannon of over 40 works include Toronto Star and NOW's Top Ten list Cathedral (1998), the Dora-nominated Four Mad Humours (2011) (four live solos streamed between Chicago, Buffalo, Toronto and Montreal), and more recently visual/media art/performance installations Art of Peace: Invitation (2016), The Apology Project (2017) and Trees (2018). With seven Toronto Dora-nominations and/or awards, most recently as a cast and voice director of Denise Fujiwara's hit EUNOIA, his performances have been acclaimed with rave reviews across Canada and internationally from NYC to Berlin, L.A to Cannes. He has taught, choreographed, dialect/ speech coached, mentored theatre and dance creators, and directed internationally. He has, over the past 22 years, researched movement/voice synthesis as core faculty of the internationally acclaimed Canada's National Voice Intensive, over five years with Denise Fujiwara in their new frontier of performance training Butoh/Voice and now as a co-founder and faculty member of the Moving Voice Institute.

BoucharDanse is an incubator of new artistic concepts and projects at the intersection of dance and theatre, developed through dynamic collaborations. It is a company devoted to artistic research, creation and presentation, and committed to building vibrant relationships with artists, presenters and varied audiences. BoucharDanse marries dance and theatre in original ways and strives to find powerful and meaningful interactions between these two art forms.

BoucharDanse's repertoire includes in-theatre performances, site-specific performances and performances for young audiences. Works co-created by Bouchard during her years at CORPUS are also available to presenters through BoucharDanse.

Since its inception, while maintaining its ties to the wider community, BoucharDanse has also been very committed to building vibrant relationships with Francophone artists as well as with Francophone presenters and their audiences. Our desire and efforts to continue to grow and foster Francophone networks are very apparent in our activities.

CONGRUENCE 2 Winchester Street Theatre 80 Winchester Street, Toronto

October 10-12, 2019 at 8pm

Tickets: $30 / Students, seniors, CADA: $25 Gala tickets for October 10: $50





