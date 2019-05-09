Bernard Shaw's Comedy GETTING MARRIED Debates The Pros And Cons Of Tying The Knot
Getting Married, Shaw's satire scrutinizing the institution of marriage and various other "social norms", begins previews May 10 at the Shaw Festival's Royal George Theatre. Director Tanja Jacobs transfers Shaw's timeless and witty comedy to the 1950s - a decade of simmering societal change and where the age-old question "is getting marriage really worth the trouble?" resonates with new relevance.
On the day of their marriage, Edith (Katherine Gauthier) and Cecil (Cameron Grant) read a pamphlet warning them of the "true nature" of marriage. Convinced that nothing good can come out of wedlock, they call the whole thing off. This unexpected turn of events sparks a heated debate about marriage amongst guests and family members, including General "Boxer" Bridgenorth (Martin Happer), Reginald Bridgenorth (Steven Sutcliffe), St. John Hotchkiss (Ben Sanders) and Lesbia Grantham (Claire Jullien). The bride's father Alfred Bridgenorth, Bishop of Chelsea (Graeme Somerville), suggests a marriage contract be drawn up, but no one can agree on what constitutes the perfect marriage. It falls to Mayoress Mrs. George Collins (Marla McLean) to put things right.
Shannon Lea Doyle's set infuses Norman castle architecture with a saturation of colour inspired by a traditional wedding cake and kitchen décor trends of the 1950s. Doyle also extends the same colour palette to her era-inspired costumes reflecting the decade's change and innovation; financial prosperity and shifts in traditional gender roles. André du Toit's lighting design, along with James Bunton's original soundscape and music, completes and enhances the Eisenhower era setting.
Getting Married is on stage at the Royal George Theatre (85 Queen Street, Niagara-on-the-Lake) from May 10 to October 13 (eligible for review beginning May 23) and is proudly supported by the Gabriel Pascal Memorial Fund. The Royal George Theatre is sponsored by CIBC. Age recommendation 14+.
The Shaw Festival's 2019 season is on stage April 6 through December 22 featuring a playbill that includes The Horse and His Boy, Brigadoon, The Ladykillers, Man and Superman with Don Juan in Hell, Rope, Getting Married, The Russian Play, Cyrano de Bergerac, The Glass Menagerie, Sex, Victory, Secret Theatre, A Christmas Carol and Holiday Inn. Tickets for the 2019 Festival season are available through the Box Office at 1-800-511-SHAW and online at www.shawfest.com.