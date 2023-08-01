Bad Dog Theatre Sets Sail This September In Pirate Adventure OUR FLAG MEANS [BLANK]

From the award-winning improv theatre that brought Toronto audiences Final Frontier and Throne of Games, comes Bad Dog Theatre's new site-specific send-up Our Flag Means [Blank], an unscripted comedy inspired by the critically acclaimed HBO Max pirate series Our Flag Means Death starring Taika Waititi and Rhys Darby.

Our Flag Means [Blank] pairs immersive and site-specific theatre with the thrill of unscripted comedy for a show like no other. Each show is a completely unique, standalone episode in which original characters face a new set of discoveries and dangers in the Golden Age of Piracy. The show takes place entirely on a moving vessel while sailing the Toronto Harbour as audience members embark as the crew of the ship To-Be-Named, led by our cast of award winning and renowned comedic performers. Paying homage to its source material, Our Flag Means [Blank] imagines a new group of unlikely crewmates working through what it means to be a pirate who doesn't quite fit the pirate standards.

Directed by acclaimed Toronto improviser Ashley Comeau (Degrassi: The Next Class), starring Kyah Green (Sort Of), Brandon Hackett (Shelved), Paloma Nuñez (Disney's Peter Pan and Wendy) and Callum Wratten (Let's Gentrify Hamilton), and featuring Tim Mikula (Endless Portrait Project), Ghazal Ghiami (The Beaverton) and Margaret Thompson (Kelly vs Kelly), Our Flag Means [Blank] encourages its audience to participate and affect the outcome of the characters' adventures. With the first season of Our Flag Means Death having captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences globally, Bad Dog's send-up show couldn't be better for fans of the golden age of piracy.

Our Flag Means [Blank]

Wednesdays at 7pm and 9pm

September 13 - October 4, 2023

Pirate's Life 585 Queens Quay West, Toronto, ON M5V 3G3

Tickets: $50