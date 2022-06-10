BWW Review: WHERE THE BLOOD MIXES at Young Centre For The Performing Arts

Soulpepper Theatre along with Native Earth Performing Arts presents Where the Blood Mixes written by Kevin Loring. This production, directed by Jani Lauzon, is a story about loss, reconnection, and generational trauma brought about by the hands of those in charge at the St George's Residential School in Lytton, BC.

The story centers around two old friends, Floyd (Sheldon Elter) and Mooch (Craig Lauzon). The story gradually unravels around this pair, revealing their characters like layers of an onion. We see Mooch living up to his nickname with a laundry list of IOUs and 'I'll get you back next time' while Floyd, annoyed though he may seem, is always on the look out for his old friend with a beer and a sandwich to spare. What's evident with this pair is that they are haunted by the past they share, a past that comes flooding to the surface with the return of Floyd's long lost daughter Christine (Tara Sky).

The writing and characterization are where the magic happens in Where the Blood Mixes. Throughout the story, we witness Floyd struggle with the tragic loss of his wife many years ago, a loss that took his baby daughter away from him. Since then, he's struggled with the idea of what kind of man and father he is to let his only daughter be taken. And yet, his care for Mooch shows exactly the type of man and father he is. Elter's performance here is truly something to behold.

The same can be said for Lauzon's performance as Mooch. As a man struggling to find direction who seeks solace in pull tickets and supplied beer, his struggle is both frustrating and yet somewhat endearing. He is a man that requires guidance and luckily he has people like Floyd and his girlfriend June (Valerie Planche) around to knock sense into him and put him in his place when needed.

June is another great character that is full of depth, also very well performed by Planche. For Floyd, Mooch, and June, the biggest turning point in their friendship was the loss of Floyd's wife, Anne. As June was Anne's best friend, it was appropriate for June to step in and play the missing motherly figure for Christine, offering kind and gentle words for an otherwise unkind culmination of events and circumstances surrounding her return.

The projections of flocking birds, rushing sturgeon, and the pristine forest used during scene transitions made for another wonderful element of storytelling by video and projection designer Samay Arcentales Cajas. The icing on the cake for this sunptuous performance was the live music and sound affects by guitarist James Dallas Smith.

Where the Blood Mixes is incredibly moving and eye opening with a heartbreaking story and outstanding performances, it is a performance that will surely stay with you.

Photo Credit: Dahlia Katz