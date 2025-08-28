BUTCH/FEMME Comes to Theatre Passe Muraille

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Passe Muraille will present BUTCH/FEMME, a tense and intimate new drama from writer/director Emily Paterson, produced by The Green Couch Theatre Company, onstage September 20 – 27, 2025.



Set in the stillness of 1950s rural Ontario, BUTCH/FEMME begins when Jenny's quiet evening is interrupted by an unexpected visitor — Alice, the woman she thought she'd left behind. Over the course of one charged night, the two women revisit the past, unearth long-buried truths, and confront the invisible threads that still bind them.



Winner of the President's Award for Outstanding Production at the Hart House Drama Festival (University of Toronto), BUTCH/FEMME is a moving exploration of love, identity, and the courage it takes to face the truth — and each other.



Although BUTCH/FEMME is set in the 1950s, its themes speak directly to present-day realities — particularly the ongoing scarcity of lesbian-centered spaces in Toronto. With queer women's venues and community spaces increasingly rare, the play invites audiences to reflect on what has been lost, what remains, and how LGBTQ+ stories continue to be shaped by the spaces we create — or are denied.



“BUTCH/FEMME grew out of my frustration with how rarely sapphic stories—especially butch identities—appear on our stages. Setting it in 1950s rural Ontario honours those lineages and reminds us queer people have always been everywhere.” — Emily Paterson, writer/director