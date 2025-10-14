 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

BIJURIYA To Play Buddies In Bad Times Theatre In November

The solo performance by Gabriel Dharmoo explores identity, duality, and self-expression through drag, music, and humor.

By: Oct. 14, 2025
BIJURIYA To Play Buddies In Bad Times Theatre In November Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Bijuriya, a new solo performance by composer and experimental vocalist Gabriel Dharmoo, will run November 26–29, 2025, at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre in Toronto.

Produced by Buddies in Bad Times, the piece blends drag, comedy, and an eclectic mix of musical genres to explore South Asian identity, queerness, and the power of voice. Tickets are on sale now through Showpass.

As a Music Composer and experimental vocalist, Dharmoo has built a career around innovation and risk-taking within Eurocentric art spaces. As drag artist Bijuriya, he channels another facet of himself—one that seeks connection with South Asian and queer communities through emotional and playful performance.

Through a mix of song, speech, and lip-sync, Bijuriya moves fluidly between pop, Bollywood, and original compositions. The show playfully examines how the voice can shape self-expression and how identity can be at once multiple and whole.



Regional Awards
Don't Miss a Toronto News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Six
92 ratings

Six
Buena Vista Social Club
42 ratings

Buena Vista Social Club
The Lion King
88 ratings

The Lion King
Death Becomes Her
128 ratings

Death Becomes Her

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos