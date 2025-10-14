BIJURIYA To Play Buddies In Bad Times Theatre In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bijuriya, a new solo performance by composer and experimental vocalist Gabriel Dharmoo, will run November 26–29, 2025, at Buddies in Bad Times Theatre in Toronto.

Produced by Buddies in Bad Times, the piece blends drag, comedy, and an eclectic mix of musical genres to explore South Asian identity, queerness, and the power of voice. Tickets are on sale now through Showpass.

As a Music Composer and experimental vocalist, Dharmoo has built a career around innovation and risk-taking within Eurocentric art spaces. As drag artist Bijuriya, he channels another facet of himself—one that seeks connection with South Asian and queer communities through emotional and playful performance.

Through a mix of song, speech, and lip-sync, Bijuriya moves fluidly between pop, Bollywood, and original compositions. The show playfully examines how the voice can shape self-expression and how identity can be at once multiple and whole.