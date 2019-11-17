Award Winning Sketch Comedy Duo Uber & Klonk Will Present The Toronto Premier Of Their Full-Length Show

The Toronto sketch comedy duo "Uber & Klonk" are premiering their full length comedy show "I Be Like..." at 8pm on November 28th and December 5th at The Bad Dog Comedy Theatre.

Although Meredith Mullen and Carley Thorne are only 22 and 20 respectively, together as Uber & Klonk the pair has already amassed several comedic accolades. In the past year, the duo has toured to Montreal, Ottawa, and Orlando. The latter was where they won the Central Florida Sketch Comedy Festival's "Best of the Festival" award. They were also finalists in The World's Biggest Improv Tournament 2019. Separately they have received the Crystal Sketch Comedy Award (Mullen), and performed with The Second City Family Company (Thorne).

"I Be Like..." is their full length sketch comedy hour directed by Toronto comedy veteran Matt Mccready. The show itself focuses on all the humour and hardships that come with being in a woman in your twenties and living in Toronto. Sketches have a wide variety of topics ranging from the lies we tell ourselves when a guy doesn't text us back, to the curiosity surrounding Toronto's new Chick-Fil-A.

"Our sketches not only reflect the silliness we evoke in each other, but they also highlight themes going on in our personal lives." says Mullen. "It's about how scary and hilarious it is to be a young woman today."

I Be Like... will make it's Toronto premier at The Bad Dog Theatre Company (875, Second Floor, Bloor St W) at 8pm on November 28th and December 5th.

Tickets are $10 each and interested parties can purchase tickets online at https://baddogtheatre.com/show-page/?eid=39757 or at the door.





