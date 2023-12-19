Auditions to be Held for Toronto Production Of Disney's THE LION KING

Audition information is now available online at mirvish.com for the new Toronto production of Disney’s The Lion King. The open-ended David Mirvish presentation will begin performances at the Princess of Wales Theatre on November 2, 2024.

The casting agents are now accepting video submissions for all roles, except ensemble, dancers and children.

For details on how to apply and submit your video please go to: mirvish.com/lionking-casting

Audition updates will be posted regularly at mirvish.com/lionking.

AUDITION INFORMATION

We are seeking strong male-identifying and female-identifying singers who move very well – late teens to mid 40’s.

AUDITION REQUIREMENTS

Please prepare either a brief, classic R&B, pop or rock & roll song of your choosing that showcases your voice range OR pick one of the songs provided on the link below. “Greatest Love Of All” (Soprano or Alto Keys) or “Overjoyed” (Tenor or Bass Keys). If the character singer is notated below, please prepare something appropriate for that character or prepare your own unique take of the songs provided.

If you choose to sing your own material, please sing along with an accompaniment-only track. If singing one of the provided songs, you will find sheet music and melody/accompaniment tracks below. When recording your video, please use the accompaniment-only track (without melody). Please DO NOT sing music from THE LION KING or any standard Broadway theatre music.

When taping, you must film horizontally with good lighting and clear sound. At the beginning of your video, please include a slate with your name, height, full body pan (head to toe) and location. Also, attach your headshot (a snapshot is fine) and resumé to your submission.

ROLES

SCAR

He/Him. Late 20’s – Early 40’s. Any ethnicity. A lion. Mufasa’s brother and Simba’s uncle. Evil and maniacal but still capable of humor and high style. Scar will do anything to be the King of the Pridelands. This role requires an exceptional actor (Classical training is a plus) who is also a character singer.

MUFASA

He/Him. Mid 30’s – Mid 40’s. An African lion. The King of the African Pridelands. Simba’s father and Scar’s brother. Regal, omnipotent and powerful. A true leader. Must have physical strength and an excellent, rich baritone singing and speaking voice.

ADULT SIMBA

He/Him. Late teens – Late 20’s. 5'8" - 6'2". An African lion. On his journey to find his purpose and ultimately face his destiny to be King. Must be charismatic as well as a strong pop/rock singing voice. Should be a high baritone with a sustained “A4”. Must be in excellent physical condition as well as be able to dance and/or move very well.

ADULT NALA

She/Her. Late teens – Late 20’s. 5'4" and up. A lion. Best friends with Simba, and later their friendship deepens into love. Tradition dictates that one day she will be Queen. Should have excellent pop belt with a sustained “E5.” Must be charismatic and charming and be in excellent physical condition, as well as the ability to dance/and or move well.

TIMON

He/Him. Late 20’s – Mid 40’s. Any ethnicity. A wise-cracking meerkat. Character actor with comedic skills and strong New York/Brooklyn dialects. No taller than 5’8”. Character singer. Actor must move well and be comfortable operating a puppet.

PUMBAA

He/Him. Late 20’s – Mid 40’s. Any ethnicity. Not so bright but loveable warthog. Timon’s sidekick. Sympathetic and warm-hearted. Should also have strong comedic skills. Somewhat larger frame or body type is preferred. Character singer with a big-hearted distinctive voice is preferred.

ZAZU

He/Him. Early 30’s – Mid 40’s. Any ethnicity. A parrot-like bird (or a hornbill). Mufasa’s trusted advisor. A proper and somewhat befuddled, English butler with a cynical outlook on life but completely dedicated to the King. Must possess strong comedic skills. Character singer. Actor must be comfortable operating a puppet.

SHENZI & BANZAI

Female and Male

SHENZI She/Her & BANZAI He/Him: Mid 20’s – Late 30’s. Part of the trio of Hyenas. Always on the lookout for someone to taunt, tease or threaten. Street smart and maniacal. Must have strong rock and roll singing voices, move well and be comfortable operating a puppet.

ED

He/Him. Late 20’s – Late 30’s. Any ethnicity. Part of the trio of hyenas. Follows the lead of Shenzi and Banzai with enthusiasm and dedication but can be evil and maniacal. Communicates in complete nonsense language but is still completely understood. Must have strong rock and roll singing voice with extended falsetto. Actors must move well and be comfortable operating a puppet. Ed will also cover Timon and Zazu.

ABOUT THE LION KING

Celebrating 26 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 28 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt, Anne Quart, and Thomas Schumacher, The Lion King has made theatrical history with three productions worldwide running 20 or more years and two others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of The Lion King can currently be seen on Broadway; in London’s West End; Paris; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; Sao Paulo and on tour across North America and the U.K. & Ireland for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica, The Lion King’s worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards®: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy® for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show’s director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show’s ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor supervises new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from the Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award®-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M’s rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M, and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay. Other members of the creative team include: Michael Curry, who designed the masks and puppets with Taymor, Steve Canyon Kennedy (sound design), Michael Ward (hair and makeup design), Anthony Lyn (associate director), Marey Griffith (associate choreographer), Clement Ishmael (music supervisor), Lisa Dawn Cave (production supervisor), Thomas Schlenk (general manager) and ARC/Mark Brandon, CSA (casting).

Canadian Casting by Mark Brandon, CSA and Stephanie Gorin, CSA, CDC. Anne Quart serves as executive producer.

For more information about The Lion King worldwide, visit LionKing.com, www.facebook.com/thelionkingusa and www.instagram.com/thelionking.