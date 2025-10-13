Amanda & James to Bring THE GREATEST DUETS in Concert to Kitchener

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Over 25 iconic songs, two powerhouse voices, and one unforgettable night of music! Canadian recording artists Amanda Kind and James Downham - known together as Amanda & James - take the stage at the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts in Kitchener for a celebration of the greatest duets ever written. Time of My Life: The Greatest Duets in Concert hits the stage Saturday, November 22 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Audiences will journey through decades of unforgettable pairings - from classics like "I've Had The Time of My Life," "Ain't No Mountain High Enough," "I Got You Babe," and "Islands in the Stream," to modern favourites such as "Shallow," "From This Moment On," "Need You Now," and many more. Fans can also expect original songs from Amanda & James including "We're Okay" and "Another Round."

"It's going to be a blast," says James Downham. "We can't wait to entertain the crowd and have everyone singing along to songs they know and love."

Backed by a stellar five-piece band led by acclaimed music director Matt Koebel (CMAOntario Producer of the Year nominee, CCMA Keyboard Player of the Year nominee), the show blends pop, country, soul, and musical-theatre influences for an evening filled with nostalgia, heart, and harmony.

"These songs have a timeless appeal," adds Amanda Kind. "We're not impersonating artists from the past - we're performing these iconic duets as ourselves, bringing fresh authenticity and connection to every note."

About Amanda & James

Bursting onto the Canadian country scene from Southwestern Ontario, Amanda & James are earning comparisons to Lady A and Tim McGRaw & Faith Hill thanks to their electrifying harmonies and undeniable chemistry. Their growing catalogue includes favourites "We're Okay," "In the Mood for Christmas," and "Another Round." Both artists are celebrated solo performers-Kind's "Slow Dance" hit #1 on SiriusXM's Top of the Country chart, while Downham's "One Mile at a Time" and "Wine & Whiskey" have captivated listeners nationwide.