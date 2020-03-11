All-Canadian Cast Announced For The Canadian Premiere Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Cast and ticket details have been announced for the Canadian production of the record-breaking Tony and Olivier Award-Winning Best Play - Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Performances begin October 23, 2020 at Toronto's Ed Mirvish Theatre. The official media performance will be on Sunday, November 29, 2020 - matinee (Part One) and evening (Part Two).

"After a casting search across Canada, in London, UK, and New York, we have found an all-Canadian cast for the Canadian premiere production of this superb play," said David Mirvish. "We are excited that some of our country's finest actors will be joining us for this unique and unprecedented theatrical journey.

"Many of these actors are veterans of Canadian theatre - even though some of them are still rather young, they have a wealth of experience. They've performed at both the Stratford and Shaw festivals, on major stages across the country and abroad.

"At the same time, we are honoured to be welcoming some actors at the very beginning of what will no doubt be illustrious careers."

Sonia Friedman and Colin Callender said in a joint statement: "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has always been about creating the most authentic magical theatrical experience; an integral part of it has and always will be the artists on stage.

"In the five cities this play has been produced, it is the local artists who have rooted each production in each community. That's why we are thrilled that the creative team has been able to cast this enormous production - 39 actors - with an all-Canadian cast. We can't wait to see them bring J.K. Rowling's wonderful characters and story to life on stage at the Ed Mirvish Theatre."

About the cast:

Trevor White will star as Harry Potter, Trish Lindström as Ginny Potter and Luke Kimball as their son Albus Potter; Gregory Prest as Ron Weasley, Sarah Afful as Hermione Granger and Hailey Alexis Lewis as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley; Brad Hodder as Draco Malfoy and Thomas Mitchell Barnet as his son Scorpius Malfoy.

Fiona Reid will star as Professor McGonagall. For the last year, Fiona has starred as Dolores Umbridge in the Broadway production. Sara Farb will star as Delphi Diggory, a role she has played for the past year in the Broadway production. Steven Sutcliffe will star as Severus Snape and Susan Henley will star as Dolores Umbridge.

Rounding out the cast are: Ryan Allen, Nicholas Boegel, Kevin Bundy, Michael Chiem, Ian D. Clark, Mark Crawford, David D'Lancy Wilson, Raquel Duffy, Bryce Fletch, Simon Gagnon, Raylene Harewood, Wychita Henricks, Asha James, Lucas Meeuse, Natasha Mumba, Kyle Orzech, Monice Peter, Andy Pogson, Kaitlyn Riordan, Katie Ryerson, Brendan Wall, Evelyn Wiebe and Shawn Wright.

The roles of Young Harry Potter and Young Lily Potter will be announced at a later date.

In celebration of Platform 9 ¾ at King's Cross Station in London, from which the Hogwarts Express departs for the famous school of Witchcraft and Wizardry, tickets will go on sale at 9 ¾ AM (9:45 AM ET) on Saturday, April 4, 2020 online at mirvish.com, by phone at 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333 and in-person at the Ed Mirvish Theatre Box Office, 244 Victoria Street.

The first block of tickets will be for performances from October 23, 2020 through May 30, 2021.

Fans can sign up to the official Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Canada mailing list for early access to tickets before the public onsale, special announcements and exclusive behind-the-scenes content. To sign up go to https://www.mirvish.com/harrypotter





