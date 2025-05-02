ANYTHING GOES Comes to Shaw Festival

Performances begin previews May 2 at The Shaw's Festival Theatre.
Cole Porter's Anything Goes, the long-running musical comedy from Broadway's Golden Age, brings its infectious melodies, bubbly charm and a dazzling display of tap dancing to Niagara-on-the-Lake. Directed and choreographed by Associate Artistic Director Kimberley Rampersad, this fresh revival featuring spectacular dance numbers and unforgettable songs begins previews May 2 at The Shaw's Festival Theatre.
Wall Street broker Billy Crocker (Jeff Irving) stows away aboard the S.S. American to win the heart of wealthy heiress, Hope Harcourt (Celeste Catena**). Just one problem: Hope is about to marry the stuffy British Lord, Evelyn Oakleigh (Allan Louis). Love triangles, mistaken identities and comic misunderstandings abound when Billy turns to sultry nightclub singer Reno Sweeney (Mary Antonini) and affable gangster Moonface Martin (Michael Therriault) for help. Before long, everyone aboard learns that, when it comes to chasing true love – anything goes.
The Shaw's production of Anything Goes also highlights the talents of David Adams, Matt Alfano***, Alexander Batycki**, Leslie Garcia Bowman, Jason Cadieux, Sharry Flett, Kristi Frank, Élodie Gillett, Alexandra Gratton, Daniel Greenberg, Jaden Kim*, Taran Kim**, Graeme Kitagawa, Stewart Adam McKensy, Madelyn Miyashita*, Cheryl Mullings, Jade Repeta, Kiera Sangster, Éamon Stocks*, Mikayla Stradiotto*, Jay Turvey, Kelly Wong and Shawn Wright.
The show's creative team includes music direction by Paul Sportelli, set and costume design by Cory Sincennes, lighting design by Mikael Kangas, sound design by Corey MacFadyen and Kaitlyn MacKinnon, as well as additional choreography by associate choreographer Matt Alfano. The Production Team consists of stage manager Allan Teichman and assistant stage managers Becca Jorgensen and Annie McWhinnie.
On stage at the Festival Theatre (10 Queen's Parade) from May 2 to October 4 (available for review beginning May 15), Anything Goes is recommended for audience members 12+. Running time is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission.
About Anything Goes
Music and lyrics by Cole Porter
Original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton and Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse
New book by Timothy Crouse & John Weidman
Anything Goes is presented through special arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. New for the 2025 season: all performances now begin one hour earlier. Matinee performances start at 1 p.m. and evening shows start at 7 p.m.
The Shaw Festival's 2025 season runs through to December 21, with a playbill featuring
The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Anything Goes, Wait Until Dark, Tons of Money, Major Barbara, Murder-on-the-Lake, Gnit, Blues for an Alabama Sky, Irving Berlin's White Christmas and A Christmas Carol. This season's Spiegeltent lineup includes Dear Liar, La Vie En Rose, Ella and Louis, May I Have The Pleasure?, The Roll of Shaw – Through the Wardrobe, The Frogs, Coffee Concerts, Speakeasies, What's In Your Songbook, Gospel Choir and Pop-Up Patios.
Direct bus service from Downtown Toronto and Burlington to Niagara-on-the-Lake is available on the Toronto-Niagara Shaw Express. Luxury buses are standard size wheelchair accessible, offer free Wi-Fi and have an on-board host. $39 return per person. Ticket to a 2025 performance is required. Please pre-arrange with the Box Office. Schedule is subject to change. Please confirm dates and times with the Shaw Festival Box Office.
Videos