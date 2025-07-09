ANNIE, MACBETH and More Extended at Stratford Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Stratford Festival has extended its musicals, scheduling Annie for an additional six weeks on stage and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels for an additional four weeks; this season's much awaited take on Macbeth takes the stage for an additional three weeks, while the unmissable Anne of Green Gables will now run for an extended three weeks.



With a sensational cast of new and returning talent and a hopeful message, this production of Annie, directed and choreographed by Donna Feore, has charmed audiences and critics alike.

The production is led by Harper Rae Asch as Annie, Dan Chameroy as Oliver Warbucks and Laura Condlln as Miss Aggie Hannigan, featuring Amanda Lundgren as Lily St Regis, Jennifer Rider-Shaw as Grace Farrell and Mark Uhre as Rooster Hannigan.

Donna Feore is joined by Music Director Laura Burton, Set and Costume Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Lighting Designer Kimberly Purtell, Projection Designer Sean Nieuwenhuis and Sound Designer Haley Parcher. With new dance arrangements and orchestrations by Broadway's David Dabbon, this Globe and Mail Critic's Pick has audiences rising to their feet and leaving the theatre with a grin – likely humming along to the optimistic tunes of such hits as “Tomorrow” and “Never Fully Dressed without a Smile.”

The production is extended to Sunday, December 14, 2025 – making it perfect for a festive holiday outing or a memorable Christmas gift! Tickets are now available.

At the Avon Theatre, acclaimed Canadian director Robert Lepage is setting the stage ablaze with his “visually stunning” (BroadwayWorld) rendition of Macbeth. Created in collaboration with his company, Ex Machina, over the course of six years, this “epic endeavour” (Toronto Star) reimagines the Scottish play in the gritty midst of the 1990s biker wars.

In the title role of Macbeth, Tom McCamus leads the cast with “acerbic wit and cruelty” (The Globe and Mail) while Lucy Peacock captivates as Lady Macbeth. The production also features Graham Abbey as Banquo and Tom Rooney as Macduff.

Robert Lepage is joined by Creative Director Steve Blanchet, Set and Props Designer Ariane Sauvé, Costume Designer Michael Gianfrancesco, Lighting Designer Kimberly Purtell and Composer, Sound Designer John Gzowski.

Described by Next Magazine as “jaw-dropping” and praised by Postmedia for featuring “one of the most impressive sets to ever dominate a Stratford Festival stage,” this thrilling production is a must-see event that promises to leave a lasting impression.

The production is extended to Saturday, November 22, 2025, and tickets are now on sale.

“If you're looking for a laugh-out-loud good time, spend an evening with these dirty, rotten scoundrels!” proclaims Postmedia about director Tracey Flye's hilariously vibrant production of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, playing this season at the Avon Theatre and winning a Critic's Pick from The Globe and Mail.

Showcasing a knockout cast of Stratford favorites led by Shakura Dickson as Christine Colgate, Jonathan Goad as Lawrence Jameson and Liam Tobin as Freddy Benson, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels also features Sara-Jeanne Hosie as Muriel Eubanks, Derek Kwan as Andre Thibault, and Michele Shuster as Jolene Oakes.

Rounding out Tracey Flye's creative team are Choreographer Stephanie Graham, Music Director Franklin Brasz, Set Designer Lorenzo Savoini, Costume Designer Sue LePage, Lighting Designer Michael Walton and Sound Designer Ranil Sonnadara.

Stamped “Certified Fresh” by the Toronto Star, this rollicking, high-energy musical keeps audiences laughing from start to finish – and delivers a surprising twist by show's end. As The Globe and Mail declares, “Never before has cheering for the bad guys been so fun.”

The show is extended to Sunday, November 23, 2025, and tickets are now on sale.

Rounding out this exciting list of extended productions is the Stratford Festival's world première of Anne of Green Gables in a fresh, new adaptation by playwright and director Kat Sandler. The Globe and Mail gave this “heartwarming, gut-wrenching, life-affirming” show a Critic's Pick. The Toronto Star called it “unmissable” in a four-star review, adding that Caroline Toal “is Anne with every fibre of being.”

Generations of readers have cherished Lucy Maud Montgomery's beloved coming-of-age story about a spirited red-headed orphan longing for a place to call home. This delightful reimagining of the classic tale is described by Next Magazine as “radically inventive and lovingly faithful,” and has captivated both long-time fans and newcomers to the story alike.

Anne of Green Gables features Caroline Toal as Anne Shirley, Tim Campbell as Matthew Cuthbert and Sarah Dodd as Marilla Cuthbert.

Kat Sandler is joined by Set and Costume Designer Joanna Yu 余頌恩, Lighting Designer Davida Tkach, Composer James Smith, Sound Designer Debashis Sinha and Movement Director Julie Tomaino.

The production is extended to Sunday, November 16, 2025, and tickets are now on sale.

Photo credit: David Hou