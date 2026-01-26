AHI Set to Perform at TD Music Hall in Spring 2026

🎭 NEW! Toronto Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Toronto & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Massey Hall will present the return of acclaimed singer-songwriter AHI to TD Music Hall on Saturday, April 25, 2026.

With an unmistakable voice like “gravel on silk”, and a colourful landscape of tightly-crafted lyrics, driving rhythms and uplifting melodies, Canadian singer-songwriter AHI (pronounced “eye”) is creating folk music the whole world can sing to.

From charting on Spotify, Apple Music, and Amazon, to delivering captivating performances on CBS & NPR Tiny Desk and touring internationally with Mandy Moore, Lauren Daigle and Milow, AHI has earned over 100 Million streams worldwide, propelling him to the forefront of today's Folk/Roots music scene.

In 2024, AHI performed to a packed TD Music Hall crowd and the beautiful evening was recorded for an exclusive CBC Music Live at Massey Hall.

On the international stage, AHI has received glowing reviews from Billboard (US) and Rolling Stone (Germany), and his voice has been featured by Starbucks, Ralph Lauren, IKEA, and many more. Meanwhile, back home in Canada, AHI has earned multiple JUNO Award nominations and been recognized by the prestigious Polaris Prize, establishing him as one of Canada's most exciting new voices.