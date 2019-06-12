A Group of Young Artists Confront Their Grief and Fears In AN ORCHID AND OTHER SUCH LILIES AND LIES

Feeling themselves age and their time shorten, a pair of elderly men drive off into the middle of the desert to do an exorbitant number of drugs and go out with a bang. During their last hurrah, they reminisce on their lives together, filling in the gaps of each other's memories and creating a colourful tapestry of fact, fiction, light, and loss.

An Orchid and Other Such Lilies and Lies has undergone many transformations, as Daniel Halpern wrote numerous versions of the play to reflect his own tumultuous relationship with aging and grief in different stages of bereavement.

The show is produced by the BodyCube Arts Collective, whose members have produced works in New York, Germany, Toronto, and Nova Scotia. Daniel Halpern's work includes both directing and acting in plays with the King's Theatrical Society. He also recently acted in and served as production dramaturge for DMV Theatre's Halifax premiere of Jordan Tannahill's hit play Concord Floral. The director, David Woroner, is responsible for multiple productions featuring young artists in Halifax, such as Antigone and Everyman with the King's Theatrical Society, and also as an actor in numerous works, including DMV Theatre's Concord Floral alongside Daniel. He has also worked in Toronto at the Red Sandcastle Theatre on the piece Almost But Not Quite Touching, as well as in the short film Lobotomobile (2008) by Director Sarah St. Onge and the recent feature The Lockpicker (2016) by Randall Okita, both of which were featured in the Toronto International Film Festival. David has also done work for several student film productions, and looks forward to being a part of BodyCube and this piece.

This genuine and brutally honest piece of theatre kindly requests your attention and attendance during its run with Toronto Fringe.

BodyCube Arts Collective in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents: An Orchid and Other Such Lilies and Lies written by Daniel Halpern directed by David Woroner stage managed by Beth Airton

Opens July 5th runs to July 14th Factory Theatre Studio 125 Bathurst St, Toronto, Ont.

Performances: July 5, 5:30 pm July 6, 1:30 pm July 8, 9:45 pm July 10, 8:00 pm July 11, 4:00 pm July 13, 4:30 pm July 14, 6:00 pm

Please note that there is absolutely no latecomer seating.

Tickets: Tickets go on sale June 6th, 2019 and can be bought through any of the following sources: Online: fringetoronto.com By phone: 416-966-1062 In person: During the festival at POSTSCRIPT, the patio at the Toronto Fringe. Located in the Hockey Rink at 275 Bathurst Street (Dundas + Bathurst).





