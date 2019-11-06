A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Come to Spadina Museum

"Of all the good days in the year, on Christmas Eve, Scrooge sat busy in his counting-house. Heat and cold had little influence on him. No warmth could warm, no wintry weather chill him. No wind that blew was bitterer than he..."

In this festive tale of transformation, join cold-hearted miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a candlelit journey to redemption. A chilling blend of immersive theatre and traditional vocals, A Christmas Carol invites audiences to explore Toronto's historic Spadina Museum alongside three unlikely ghosts. In this musical adaptation of one of Dickens' most beloved tales, follow Scrooge as he uncovers the secrets of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come.

Set during the forgotten credit crisis of 1907, this fresh adaptation highlights the historical significance of Spadina Museum to the City of Toronto. Featuring artifacts that demonstrate the acclaimed Austin family's contributions to the financial, business, and cultural development of the city, the production boasts an intact collection of historic archival holdings, music, art, and decorative arts. Comparing the social conditions of 1840s London and early 1900s Toronto, this musical adaptation features period-specific Christmas carols and a cappella soundscapes.

From the imaginative team behind 2018's sold out horror opera, The Medium at Spadina Museum, comes a highly anticipated collaboration between playwright Brandon White and musical director Shannon Mills. Named for its founders, White Mills Theatre Co. engages interdisciplinary artists to create original, immersive theatre. Specializing in collective creation and vocal performance, the company is committed to accessibility for both audience members and performers alike. With this in mind, their work is largely site-specific, favouring historic settings and local emerging artists.

Featuring Jonathan Widdifield, Scott Moore, Ella Mazur, Brendee Green, Emily Trace, Felicia Valenti, Shelby Handley, Breanna Maloney, Russel Harder, Cassandra Davidson, Aaron Durand, Michelle Danese, William Ford, Sarah Marchand, Shannon Mills, Cole Larson, and Jocelyn Regina

Opens November 29th-December 14th

SPADINA MUSEUM: HISTORIC HOUSE & GARDENS

Tickets on sale as of Nov. 1st, 2019

Purchase online: xmascarol.brownpapertickets.com





