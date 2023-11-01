A BURLESQUE-MAS CAROL Comes to The Painted Lady Next Month

Get ready for a festive treat that will leave you both spellbound and spirited! "A Burlesque-Mas Carol," a unique twist on the classic holiday tale, promises a night of playful parody, laughter, and seductive entertainment. This one-of-a-kind burlesque extravaganza will take place for three shows on December 1st and 2nd, 2023, at The Painted Lady, located at 218 Ossington Avenue, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z9.

In this transformative burlesque-inspired theatre adaptation of Dickens' classic, a reserved day job worker named Scrooge is taken on a whimsical journey by glamorous spirits who show them the magic of life, community, and art during the holidays. As they embrace their true self, Scrooge finds redemption and joy amidst a world of vibrant performers, culminating in a dazzling celebration of friendship and the power of embracing one's passion.

Step into a world where the enchanting art of burlesque collides with the heartwarming story of Scrooge and his ghostly encounters. Be prepared for seductive dance routines, holiday cheer and a queering of Dickens classic as you’ve never seen it!

Event Details:

Title: A Burlesque-Mas Carol

Date: December 1st and 2nd, 2023

General Admission, seated tickets: $25 / 19+ show

Location: The Painted Lady - 218 Ossington Avenue, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z9

Our Cast of Characters:

Scrooge: Cassandra Sirois

Tiny Tim: jonnie

Ghost of Burlesque Past: Goldie Luxemburg

Ghost of Burlesque Present: Bawdy Maud

Ghost of Burlesque Future: Lacy Jane

Stage Manager and "Stage Manager": Miss Diamond

Creator/Director and "Narrator": St. Stella

Showtimes:

December 1st: 7:00 PM

December 2nd: 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM

"A Burlesque-Mas Carol" is a show that will leave you both enchanted and entertained, making it the perfect event to get you into the holiday spirit. Whether you're a burlesque enthusiast or simply looking for a unique way to celebrate the season, don't miss out on this extraordinary event.

Get your tickets now and mark your calendars for a night of holiday magic and merriment!

For tickets and further details, visit Click Here