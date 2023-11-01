A BURLESQUE-MAS CAROL Comes to The Painted Lady Next Month

Performances are December 1st and 2nd, 2023.
In this transformative burlesque-inspired theatre adaptation of Dickens' classic, a reserved day job worker named Scrooge is taken on a whimsical journey by glamorous spirits who show them the magic of life, community, and art during the holidays. As they embrace their true self, Scrooge finds redemption and joy amidst a world of vibrant performers, culminating in a dazzling celebration of friendship and the power of embracing one's passion.
Step into a world where the enchanting art of burlesque collides with the heartwarming story of Scrooge and his ghostly encounters. Be prepared for seductive dance routines, holiday cheer and a queering of Dickens classic as you’ve never seen it!
Title: A Burlesque-Mas Carol
Date: December 1st and 2nd, 2023
General Admission, seated tickets: $25 / 19+ show
Location: The Painted Lady - 218 Ossington Avenue, Toronto, ON M6J 2Z9
Scrooge: Cassandra Sirois
Tiny Tim: jonnie
Ghost of Burlesque Past: Goldie Luxemburg
Ghost of Burlesque Present: Bawdy Maud
Ghost of Burlesque Future: Lacy Jane
Stage Manager and "Stage Manager": Miss Diamond
Creator/Director and "Narrator": St. Stella
December 1st: 7:00 PM
December 2nd: 3:30 PM and 7:30 PM
"A Burlesque-Mas Carol" is a show that will leave you both enchanted and entertained, making it the perfect event to get you into the holiday spirit. Whether you're a burlesque enthusiast or simply looking for a unique way to celebrate the season, don't miss out on this extraordinary event.
Get your tickets now and mark your calendars for a night of holiday magic and merriment!
For tickets and further details, visit Click Here
