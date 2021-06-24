Woodland Opera House Announces 2021-2022 Season

The Woodland Opera House announced its upcoming 2021-22 season!

The Daily Democrat revealed that earlier this month, the Opera House completed a restoration of its audience seating. The Opera House can seat around 400 people.

Mainstage shows include:

Singin' in the Rain (Sept. 17 - Oct. 10, 2021)

Elf the Musical (Nov. 19 - Dec. 12, 2021)

Our Town (Jan. 28 - Feb. 20, 2022)

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (March 11 - April 3, 2022)

Bye Bye Birdie (June 17 - July 10, 2022)

Theatre for Families shows include:

Curious George: The Golden Meatball (Oct. 29 - Nov. 7, 2021)

Disney Frozen, Jr. (Jan. 7 - Jan. 16, 2022)

Madagascar, a Musical Adventure (April 22 - May 8, 2022)

For more information visit: https://woodlandoperahouse.org/