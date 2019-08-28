Vanessa Williams Heads to the Fred Kavli Theatre This October

Multi-platinum recording artist, Vanessa Williams brings her music to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Friday, October 11 at 8:00pm.

For over two decades, Williams has made her name known in almost all facets of the entertainment scene-music, film, television, and on the theatrical stage. In 2007, she was given a star on the famous Hollywood Walk of Fame for her notable and prestigious career. In 2010, she was additionally recognized for her successful career of film, television, stage and recordings and her international achievement by the International Foreign Press Academy.

In music, she received a NAACP nomination for Outstanding Jazz Artist in 2009 for her album The Real Thing. She has also earned several Grammy nominations with her albums The Right Stuff, The Comfort Zone and The Sweetest Days, including the single of Academy Award-winning status, "Colors of the Wind" from Disney's Pocahontas.

Williams began focusing on Broadway with the 1994 musical Kiss of the Spider Woman, replacing Chita Rivera. She was recognized in 2002 with a Tony Nomination for her role as the Witch in Into the Woods. She later worked in Carmen Jones at the Kennedy Center, St. Louis Woman, an Encore! staged series and a 2010 Stephen Sondheim & James Lapines' production of Sondheim on Sondheim at The Roundabout Theatre. In 2013, she performed the role of Jessie Mae in the Tony-nominated production The Trip to Bountiful.

Her most notable roles in television consisted of her work on the ABC series Ugly Betty as Wilhelmina Slater, which garnered her three Emmy nominations including individual and ensemble nominations and awards from SAG, Golden Globes and NAACP Image Award.

Single tickets are priced at $96 - $56 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





