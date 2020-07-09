The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts Debuts New Podcast

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts, the premier performing arts venue in Malibu, CA, recently debuted a new podcast on Monday, June 29. The podcast, entitled Centered on the Arts, provides a behind-the-scenes look at the arts at Pepperdine University and feature interviews with current and former CFA staff members, student alumni, Fine Arts faculty, and guest artists. Topics of discussion will include CFA booking process, arranging exhibitions in the Weisman Museum, props and scenic design, and more, as well as an in-depth look at the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

"I'm very excited to bring the CFA onto this new journey. The arts provide us with one-of-a-kind experiences and emotions, but they also inspire conversation. I'm thrilled to bring this conversation to everyone!" R.J. Morgan, Producer of Centered on the Arts and the Events Coordinator and Administrative Assistant for the Center for the Arts, said.

"In these challenging times, we all need the gifts of the arts. We wanted to launch this podcast to connect our patrons and artists and provide some joy, inspiration, and unique insights about the arts at Pepperdine," Rebecca Carson, Managing Director for the Center for the Arts, said.

Centered on the Arts is available to listen now Libsyn. To listen to the podcast on other platforms, please search "Centered on the Arts" on Spotify, Deezer, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. For more information about the Center for the Arts, please visit arts.pepperdine.edu.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 800 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You