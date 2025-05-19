THE VOICE OF WHITNEY: A Symphonic Celebration is Coming to Fred Kavli Theatre

The Estate of Whitney Houston, Park Avenue Artists and Primary Wave Music are bringing the only authorized Whitney Houston Symphonic show to the Fred Kavli Theatre, Saturday, October 25, 2025 at 8:00 p.m.



Experience Whitney Houston’s astounding musical legacy like never before. This new concert tribute features original master recordings of Whitney’s vocals set to new orchestrations of her biggest hits—including “I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” “Higher Love,” and “I Will Always Love You”—accompanied by home movies, film performances, and never-before-seen footage.



With more than 220 million combined albums, singles, and videos sold worldwide, Whitney Houston, known as “The Voice,” has established a benchmark for superstardom that will quite simply never be eclipsed in the modern era. She is a singer’s singer who has influenced countless other vocalists.



From the 1985 release of Whitney Houston’s self-titled debut album, she is the only artist, to date, to chart seven consecutive No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 hits (“Saving All My Love For You,” “How Will I Know,” “Greatest Love Of All,” “I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me),” “Didn’t We Almost Have It All,” “So Emotional,” and “Where Do Broken Hearts Go”); she’s the first female artist to enter the Billboard 200 album chart at No. 1. She is also the first African American recording artist to receive three RIAA Diamond-certified albums. Experience Whitney Houston’s astounding musical legacy like never before.

