"Hilarious" is the only way to describe THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? as Robert Dubac, ransacks his brain to answer the age old question, "What do women want?" This hit one-man show pinpoints the differences between the sexes and then celebrates them with ninety minutes of non-stop laughter. It is a multi-character comedy with Mr. Dubac playing all the roles.

When the show opens we meet "Bobby" in a very confused state having been dumped by the girl of his dreams. Unable to understand why, he channels some not-so-wise but hilarious advice from his five chauvinistic mentors. With a shrug of his shoulders or a crook of his neck Robert Dubac seamlessly transforms himself into these five alter egos; each offering their own brand of misguided advice. They are: the honest Colonel; the grand communicator Jean Michel, the passionate Fast Eddie, 123-year-old hard-to-get Old Mr. Linger, and the ever-so-sensitive Ronnie Cabrezzi. The audience will clutch its collective sides in helpless laughter as Bobby sifts through their not-so-wise counsel. While sipping on a beer, Bobby finally taps into his feminine side to find some meaningful answers.

THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? comes to North Coast Repertory Theatre October 25, at 7:30 pm. Tickets for this special engagement are $40 discounts available.Call: 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.