Single Tickets Are on Sale For the Broadway in Thousand Oaks Series

Shows include Fiddler on the Roof, Tootsie, Cats, and more!

Oct. 12, 2022  
The American Theatre Guild is pleased to announce single tickets to all six engagements in the 22-23 BROADWAY IN THOUSAND OAKS SERIES will go on sale Tuesday, October 18 at 12 p.m. All engagements will be held at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center.

Single tickets start at $50 and are available at BroadwayInThousandOaks.com, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-982-2787. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org. Information about each touring production can be found below.

SERIES AT-A-GLANCE:

• R.E.S.P.E.C.T., January 9, 2023 (Series Add-On)

• BLUEY'S BIG PLAY THE STAGE SHOW, February 21, 2023 (Series Add-On)

• FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, March 9-12, 2023

• ANASTASIA, April 27-30, 2023

• CATS, May 11-14, 2023

• TOOTSIE, May 30-June 3, 2023


