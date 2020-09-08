Mark Twain's ADAM AND EVE Presented By Conejo Players

Mark Twain's Garden of Eden bursts with wit, laughter and the lyric poignance of the first love and the first loss.

Mark Twain's "The Diaries of Adam and Eve", is a uniquely American theatre piece, funny, beautiful, and deeply moving. David Birney has crafted a light-hearted look at the world's first love story through the eyes of America's greatest humorist, Mark Twain, whose Garden of Eden bursts with wit, laughter and the lyric poignance of the first love and the first loss.

Mark Twain wrote the diaries in two parts. The first, "The Diaries of Adam" was written in the 1890's when he was in his 50's and struggling with falling fortune and an ailing wife.

The second, "The Diaries of Eve" was written fifteen years later, when he was in his seventies, and after the death of his beloved wife. When we joined the two voices together in one dramatic piece, we found a remarkable love story. It is the story of the first lovers, who meet under unusual circumstances, and find a way to build a life together, until death parts them.

