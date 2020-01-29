Magic Show SHENANIGANS is Returning to Thousand Oaks

Award winning magic show "Shenanigans" comes the Scherr Forum for two shows only! Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 pm & 7:00 pm.

Shenanigans is a hip, new magic show starring award-winning comedian and magician, Eric Buss, award-winning magician Stuart McDonald, the hilarious mad-man Michael Rayner, and of course, the energetic vinyl spinster. DJ Nel. This amazing cast of entertainers continues to blow audiences away with their skill, charm, and originality. Just as the name implies, Shenanigans will be a night full of magic, laughs, mischief and surprises.

Buss's high-energy, and hilarious act has been called, "Pure Art, Pure Madness!" It combines crazy inventions and Buss's high-octane sugar rush of comedy into a non-stop ride of mischief and magical gadgetry that most people could never imagine. Buss not only imagined it, he turned it into an award-winning act that he has performed around the world and on "The Late Show" with David Letterman. And, as 10 million people watched, he managed to win over one of the most difficult audiences in television- the audience of "America's Got Talent." Buss's most well-known, yet non-magical contraption is his Bubble Wrap Bike. After his bike video on YouTube went viral, news and TV shows all over the world picked up the footage. Jimmy Kimmel liked it so much he had his sidekick Guillermo ride Eric's bike on the show.

A Second City Comedy School graduate, he has performed on five continents and on TV in seven countries, including a one-hour Korean television special solely dedicated to his performance. Other career highlights include winning first prize on SyFy's "Wizard Wars," opening for William Shatner at the "Just for Laughs" Comedy Festival in Montreal, entertaining U.S. troops in Afghanistan, and appearing at Japan's "Daidogie" festival - one of the world's largest performing arts festivals of its kind.

As a special treat, DJ Nel will be spinning popular music tracks and pumping up the crowd before the show creating a family-friendly, "party" setting for this fast-paced extravaganza.

Single tickets are priced at $39-$29 with group discounts available. Tickets are available from Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000, online at www.ticketmaster.com, or through the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Box Office, located at 2100 Thousand Oaks Boulevard. For more information call 805-449-ARTS (2787) or visit www.civicartsplaza.com.





