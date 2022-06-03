HAUNTING HISTORY Comes to Placer Repertory Theater

Music, comedy, theater and history all take stage at Placer Repertory Theater's performances of Haunting History on June 23 & June 29. This entertaining evening includes original songs performed by musician/singer/songwriter Matthew Kaiser, door prizes from generous local businesses, comedy by Funny Robert, refreshments, "meet the actors" opportunities, and the featured event of the evening, a stage reading of a new Placer County history play in development for audience feedback.

The first performance of Haunting History will be held at the Lincoln Civic Auditorium on Thursday, June 23, courtesy of Tamie Crane Rogers of Tamraloo Studios. "Tamie has been a wonderful partner and friend in the short time we've gotten to know each other, and we really appreciate her support for Haunting History by offering us the Lincoln Civic," said Producing Artistic Director and Playwright T.S. Forsyth. The second performance of Haunting History will be held at the Parkview Room at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin CA on Wednesday, June 29 with support from Kevin Huntzinger and the Rocklin Parks & Recreation department.

"What better way to raise funds for Ghosts of Placer County's October fully-staged production than to perform Haunting History, which includes a stage reading and opportunities for audience feedback toward the play's development," said Placer Rep actor and board member Anne Merino, who plays the central character Dr. Dessa Dagmar. Other cast members include Kevin Foster as Kenny, Katherine Stroller as Aubrey Dagmar, Brennan Villados as Guide-Master Jack/Liam, and Arie Knyazev as Narrator/Damon/Raymond.

According to the playwright, the playscript in development featured at Haunting History is a tragicomedy about how individual and community history haunts us and how we haunt history to define ourselves. Ghosts of Placer County follows the relationship of a mother and daughter over 30 years as it shares both admirable and dark history, as well as local ghost stories, from ten Placer County population areas. The playwright has been working on this play concept for about eight months so far, with some support toward development costs from the Arts Council of Placer County. "I am incredibly grateful to every archivist, every historical society, community and civic board members, museum volunteers, librarians and members of the public who took the time to share resources with me as well as their own favorite stories from local history," said T.S. Forsyth.

As part of the preparation for the Haunting History performances in June, Placer Repertory Theater held a stage reading in May at Foresthill High School, hosted by language arts instructor Ryan Jacobsen, VAPA instructor Rachel Cottingham, and Principal Danise Hitchcock. Placer Rep also held a private table reading for the playwright's edification. "At our table reading, we were all laughing so hard we cried, and at times we couldn't breathe, so yeah, this play is funny," said Brennan Villados.

"Tickets to performances of Haunting History, since it benefits play development and production at Placer Rep a 501(c)3 nonprofit, should be tax deductible," reminded Kevin Foster. Haunting History tickets are available on Eventbrite.com (https://www.eventbrite.com/o/30342509116). Early reservations are recommended as seating is limited. The performances are June 23 at the Lincoln Civic in Lincoln, and June 29 at the Parkview Room in Rocklin with a 7 PM curtain and an approximate runtime of 90 minutes.

Audiences may recall Placer Repertory Theater as the professional theater company that won 5 regional awards in 2021 and produced the "New Beginnings" event which featured a new play about the historic Placer County roundhouses in Roseville and Rocklin.

Placer Repertory Theater (https://PlacerRep.org) is a regional award-winning professional theater company that servers Placer County and the greater Sacramento metro area. A 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, Placer Rep's mission is to offer educational and quality-of-life enriching professional performing arts and cultural programs relevant to the people of Placer County, while supporting local organizations and acting as an economic engine for the area. Follow Placer Repertory Theater on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram: @PlacerRep, and subscribe to our YouTube Channel to access our digital recordings.