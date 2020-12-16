Diablo Ballet Presents An Encore Presentation Of THE NUTCRACKER SUITE This December

Back by popular demand, Diablo Ballet will present an encore presentation of Julia Adam's The Nutcracker Suite which will be available for viewing Monday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 23, 2020.

Julia Adam's The Nutcracker Suite, which was created for the company in November 2019, takes a local twist on the timeless holiday classic when the Diablo family and their daughter Clara check into the Nutcracker Suite at the Fairmont Hotel on Nob Hill on Christmas Eve. This whimsical ballet captures the magic and anticipation of the holidays that will delight every member of the family. Diablo Ballet filmed this virtual presentation in its transformed black-box theatre early November and streamed the ballet virtually to audiences' homes during the November 13 th weekend.

"We received numerous requests to make the virtual performance available again so I am delighted that we are able to offer this encore presentation during Christmas week", stated Artistic Director, Lauren Jonas. The performance also includes behind-the-scenes footage and interviews of the Diablo Ballet dancers filmed and edited by company dancer, Jordan Tilton.

Virtual tickets are being sold one per household through the Lesher Center for the Arts and once a ticket is purchased, it's viewable as many times whenever you'd like for three days. Tickets can be purchased by calling 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit lesherartscenter.org. For additional information, visit diabloballet.org or call (925) 943-1775.